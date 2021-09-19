Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

Food column: Fife bakery owner Kat Riach helps us prepare for a cozy autumnal kitchen

By Kat Riach
September 19 2021, 5.00pm
Cucumber pickle.
Cucumber pickle.

September brings with it a feeling in me to urgently pack and store away as much summer produce as possible.

My store cupboard is rapidly filling up as the curtains at home are being drawn in the early evening. It’s time to focus on creating a warm and cosy nest for the coming months.

Food plays such a big part in the feeling of comfort in the long dark evenings at home, and so much the better when you can pop a jar that has sealed in the summer’s bounty.

Cookbooks

By far my most used cookbook at this time of year is Sarah Raven’s garden cookbook.
Whatever produce you have a glut of, its pages promise to unfold a happy collection of recipes to preserve it.

I followed her recipe to make a sweet cucumber pickle.

Start by cutting three whole cucumbers into sticks 6cm long, 0.5cm deep and 1.5cm wide.

Put into a large mixing bowl along with 2 large onions cut into half-moon slices. Add in 50g salt, mix and allow to steep for two to three hours with a plate and a weight over the top.

Kat Riach.

Then rinse them in cold water, and drain.

In a saucepan, add in 600ml of white wine vinegar, 450g granulated sugar, 1 tbsp mustard seeds, 1 tsp celery seeds, 5 cloves, 1/2 tsp ground turmeric.

Put over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Add in the cucumber and onion, bring to the boil and simmer for a minute.

Remove from the heat, take out the cucumber and onion and put them in sealable jars.

Return the liquid to the heat and boil rapidly for at least 10 minutes to reduce.

Pour the liquid over the cucumbers in the jars and seal.

Enjoy with cheese or cold meat. This will last for a year, but refrigerate once opened.

For more in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier