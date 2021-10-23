Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Try out James Martin’s five-minute Drambuie, cherry and ginger cheesecake

Cheesecake lovers will rejoice at this twist on a classic as James Martin shares how to make this five-minute delight.
By Julia Bryce
October 23 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
James Martin's cheesecake.

Featuring Drambuie, cherry and ginger, this dessert makes for the perfect dinner party treat.

While it isn’t exactly a traditional cheesecake, this deconstructed version doesn’t take too long to make, and it will certainly put a smile on guests faces.

James Martin says: “Perfect for dinner get-togethers with special friends and family and as a fifth-course treat, served with a Drambuie iced espresso – simply equal measures of Drambuie 50ml and strong coffee 50ml, including decaffeinated coffee, served over ice. Enjoy!”

There’s plenty more sweet treats recipes for you to try out, too.

James Martin’s five-minute Drambuie, cherry and ginger cheesecake

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the cheesecake:

  • 150g sticky Jamaican ginger cake
  • 340g cream cheese
  • 200ml creme fraiche
  • 200ml double cream
  • 2 tbsp icing sugar
  • 3 tbsp Drambuie honeyed liqueur

For the stewed cherries:

  • 500g stoned fresh cherries cut in half
  • 3 tbsp Drambuie honeyed liqueur
  • 4 tbsp caster sugar

For the meringue:

  • 2 medium egg whites
  • 4 tbsp caster sugar

To serve:

  • 12 small sprigs of fresh mint
  • 6 pieces of candied ginger

Method

  1. To make the cherry compote, place the cherries, Drambuie honeyed liqueur and the sugar into a pan and bring to the boil and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes until sticky, then turn the heat off and cool.
  2. To make the meringue, place the egg whites into a bowl and whisk until firm peaks appear, then add the 4 tbsp of caster sugar and whisk for approximately a minute until firm and place in a piping bag.
  3. For the cheesecake, add the cream, Drambuie honeyed liqueur, creme fraiche, icing sugar and cream cheese to a bowl and whisk for a minute quickly until firm. Try not to over-whisk and chill once made, until you need to serve.
  4. To serve, heat a large serving spoon in hot water and scoop out a spoonful onto the plate. Pipe the meringue in a few peaks and use a blowtorch to colour slightly.
  5. Add the compote around and top with the ginger cake broken into bits over the cherries and cheesecake.
  6. Finish with the sprigs of mint, then cut each piece of ginger into four and add four pieces over each portion and serve.
  7. You can also use two-thirds of the compote to serve, then blend the rest until smooth and add around the dessert to serve and add more texture.

