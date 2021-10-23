Sweet treats: Try out James Martin’s five-minute Drambuie, cherry and ginger cheesecake

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cheesecake lovers will rejoice at this twist on a classic as James Martin shares how to make this five-minute delight.

Featuring Drambuie, cherry and ginger, this dessert makes for the perfect dinner party treat.

While it isn’t exactly a traditional cheesecake, this deconstructed version doesn’t take too long to make, and it will certainly put a smile on guests faces.

James Martin says: “Perfect for dinner get-togethers with special friends and family and as a fifth-course treat, served with a Drambuie iced espresso – simply equal measures of Drambuie 50ml and strong coffee 50ml, including decaffeinated coffee, served over ice. Enjoy!”

James Martin’s five-minute Drambuie, cherry and ginger cheesecake

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the cheesecake:

150g sticky Jamaican ginger cake

340g cream cheese

200ml creme fraiche

200ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

3 tbsp Drambuie honeyed liqueur

For the stewed cherries:

500g stoned fresh cherries cut in half

3 tbsp Drambuie honeyed liqueur

4 tbsp caster sugar

For the meringue:

2 medium egg whites

4 tbsp caster sugar

To serve:

12 small sprigs of fresh mint

6 pieces of candied ginger

Method

To make the cherry compote, place the cherries, Drambuie honeyed liqueur and the sugar into a pan and bring to the boil and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes until sticky, then turn the heat off and cool. To make the meringue, place the egg whites into a bowl and whisk until firm peaks appear, then add the 4 tbsp of caster sugar and whisk for approximately a minute until firm and place in a piping bag. For the cheesecake, add the cream, Drambuie honeyed liqueur, creme fraiche, icing sugar and cream cheese to a bowl and whisk for a minute quickly until firm. Try not to over-whisk and chill once made, until you need to serve. To serve, heat a large serving spoon in hot water and scoop out a spoonful onto the plate. Pipe the meringue in a few peaks and use a blowtorch to colour slightly. Add the compote around and top with the ginger cake broken into bits over the cherries and cheesecake. Finish with the sprigs of mint, then cut each piece of ginger into four and add four pieces over each portion and serve. You can also use two-thirds of the compote to serve, then blend the rest until smooth and add around the dessert to serve and add more texture.

