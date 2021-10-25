Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New craft beer and wine delivery service launches in Kirkcaldy

A new online bottle shop has officially launched today (October Monday 25) which is said to "fill a gap in the market" following the closure of a beloved local pub.
By Julia Bryce
October 25 2021, 12.20pm Updated: October 25 2021, 12.44pm
Paul Grant.

Paul Grant will bring his business Grain Schooner to the local area of Kirkcaldy, Fife, offering beer, wine and cider deliveries, as well as opening an online store.

After the closure of the Harbour Bar following the death of long-standing owner and landlord, Nick Bromfield, Paul, who once worked at the bar, will bring back craft beer to locals in a new way.

How does it work?

Customers will be able to order beers via the online shop, stocked with products from local breweries including St Andrews Brewing, Fife organic brewer, Futtle and The Blunt Chisel Brewery in Kelty, plus others from further afield, and then have the beers dropped directly to their doors.

The delivery service will be available to those living in Kirkcaldy, Aberdour, Glenrothes and Leven.

Grain Schooner will stock a regular six pack at a set price and these will nominally be themed around a style or a brewery.

The beers will be organised by style and origin online and there will also be a selection of Belgian and English beers to purchase.

Who is behind it?

Founder Paul Grant discovered his love for craft beer in 2012 and has since worked in the whisky and beer industry.

While working in the industry he realised it provided a tough work/life balance and after identifying the popularity and demand of craft beer in the region, set up Grain Schooner.

Paul hopes the business will grow to be able to open a permanent shop to sell beers, beer from the tap and hold tastings for local drink enthusiasts.

He said “I’m excited to meet all the fans of great beer, cider and wine in the area over the coming weeks and getting to know what people want.

“We have had some incredible feedback so far from future customers and I am delighted to be providing a service to the local area.

“With the areas sad loss of Harbour Bar, I hope Grain Schooner will help replace the hole it has left behind.”

For more information on Grain Schooner visit grainschooner.beer.

