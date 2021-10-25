New craft beer and wine delivery service launches in Kirkcaldy

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new online bottle shop has officially launched today (October Monday 25) which is said to “fill a gap in the market” following the closure of a beloved local pub.

Paul Grant will bring his business Grain Schooner to the local area of Kirkcaldy, Fife, offering beer, wine and cider deliveries, as well as opening an online store.

After the closure of the Harbour Bar following the death of long-standing owner and landlord, Nick Bromfield, Paul, who once worked at the bar, will bring back craft beer to locals in a new way.

How does it work?

Customers will be able to order beers via the online shop, stocked with products from local breweries including St Andrews Brewing, Fife organic brewer, Futtle and The Blunt Chisel Brewery in Kelty, plus others from further afield, and then have the beers dropped directly to their doors.

The delivery service will be available to those living in Kirkcaldy, Aberdour, Glenrothes and Leven.

Grain Schooner will stock a regular six pack at a set price and these will nominally be themed around a style or a brewery.

The beers will be organised by style and origin online and there will also be a selection of Belgian and English beers to purchase.

Who is behind it?

Founder Paul Grant discovered his love for craft beer in 2012 and has since worked in the whisky and beer industry.

While working in the industry he realised it provided a tough work/life balance and after identifying the popularity and demand of craft beer in the region, set up Grain Schooner.

Paul hopes the business will grow to be able to open a permanent shop to sell beers, beer from the tap and hold tastings for local drink enthusiasts.

He said “I’m excited to meet all the fans of great beer, cider and wine in the area over the coming weeks and getting to know what people want.

“We have had some incredible feedback so far from future customers and I am delighted to be providing a service to the local area.

“With the areas sad loss of Harbour Bar, I hope Grain Schooner will help replace the hole it has left behind.”

For more information on Grain Schooner visit grainschooner.beer.

