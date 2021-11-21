Two cracking Christmas desserts to recreate to light up your Yuletide table

An error occurred. Please try again.

The time has arrived where people get into the festive spirit and start preparing their traditional Christmas desserts.

These Christmas pudding recipes from Doves Farm showcase two ideas for you to get started on now.

They both have the same re-heating and flaming technique too if you want to add a bit of flair to your puddings.

For more dessert inspiration be sure to check out the rest of our baking recipes.

Spelt Christmas pudding

Makes 1

Ingredients

Butter, for greasing

100g wholemeal spelt flour

50g caster sugar

50g caster sugar 1 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp cinnamon

150g raisins

150g sultanas

100g currants

50g prunes, chopped

50g mixed peel

25g blanched almonds

1 lemon, grated rind and juice

75g butter

2 eggs

3 tbsp brandy, rum or fruit juice

Orange, for decoration

To flame (optional):

3 tbsp brandy or rum

Method

Rub some butter around the inside of a 1.2lt/2pt pudding basin. Cut two circles of parchment paper to fit inside the top diameter of the basin. Measure the flour, sugar, mixed spice and cinnamon into a bowl, stir to combine. Put the raisins, sultanas, currants, chopped prunes, mixed peel, blanched almonds into a large mixing bowl. Grate the lemon rind into the bowl, squeeze and add the lemon juice and mix together. Sieve the flour mixture on to the fruit and stir until the fruit is well covered. Gently melt the butter and stir this into the fruit. Break the eggs into another bowl or jug, add the brandy, rum or fruit juice and whisk together with a fork. Pour this into the mixing bowl, and stir everything together really well. Leave the mixture to stand for at least 2 hours or overnight. Stir the mixture, tip it into the prepared pudding basin and smooth the top. Press the circles of parchment paper on to the top of the pudding.

To cook on the hob:

Cover the basin with kitchen foil, tucking it in well over the outer rim. Stand the pudding in the bottom of a large pan and add boiling water until it comes halfway up the pudding basin. Put the lid on the pan and simmer gently for 2 hours. Lift the lid occasionally and add more boiling water to keep the level halfway up the pudding basin. Once cooked, allow the pudding to cool without removing the kitchen foil and parchment. Store the pudding in a cool dark place for up to two months and re-heat to serve.

To flame the pudding:

Turn out the re-heated Christmas pudding on to a warm, heatproof plate. Measure the brandy or rum into a small saucepan and warm it over a gentle heat without letting it boil. Remove the pan from the heat, tilt it sideways and carefully ignite the fumes with a match or lighter. Immediately pour the flaming liquid over the pudding. Before the flame subsides, tilt the serving plate and spoon any liquid back over the pudding.

Golden Christmas pudding

Makes 1

Ingredients

Butter, for greasing

200g dried apricots

75g butter, melted

1 orange, grated rind

100g caster sugar

1 tsp mixed spice

2 tbsp orange liqueur or fruit juice

2 tbsp orange juice

1 egg

100g sultanas

50g mixed glacé peel

50g breadcrumbs

25g self-raising white flour

4 sprigs of fresh rosemary, to decorate

Cream, to serve

To flame (optional):

3 tbsp brandy or rum

Method

Rub some butter around the inside of a 1.1lt/2pt pudding basin. Cut two circles of parchment paper to fit inside the top diameter of the basin. Put the apricots into a blender and pulse until they are the size of peas. Melt the butter. Finely grate the orange rind into the blender bowl, add the sugar, mixed spice, melted butter, orange liqueur, orange juice and egg. Pulse to combine. Add the sultanas, glacé peel, breadcrumbs and flour and stir until well mixed. Tip the mixture into the prepared pudding basin and smooth the top. Press the circles of parchment paper on to the top of pudding. To cook it on the hob, cover the basin with kitchen foil, tucking it in well over the outer rim. Stand the pudding in the bottom of a large pan and add boiling water

until it comes halfway up the pudding basin. Put the lid on the pan and simmer gently for 2 hours. Lift the lid occasionally and add more boiling water to keep the level halfway up the pudding basin. Once cooked, allow the pudding to cool without removing the kitchen foil and parchment. Store the pudding in a cool dark place for up to two months and re-heat to serve.

