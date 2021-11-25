Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Recipe: Get stuck into this chocolate orange self-saucing pudding

By Florence Stanton
November 25 2021, 5.00pm Updated: November 26 2021, 8.15am
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tasting Thyme's chocolate orange self-saucing pudding Picture shows; Tasting Thyme's chocolate orange self-saucing pudding. Aberdeen. Supplied by Tasting Thyme Date; Unknown

This is the dessert to end all desserts as this chocolate orange self-saucing pudding is a game changer.

A layer of chocolate orange gets topped with a rich cake batter and boiling water. The layer of boiling water seeps to the bottom, resulting in a super saucy cake.

A little orange zest and juice go a long way to elevate this pudding to a real showstopper.

This is one of my go-to desserts when we have people over and would be gorgeous for a Christmas/festive dessert.

It is just the right level of chocolate, and the sauce means that it isn’t dry.

However, if you’re anything like me, you may want to serve with a little drizzle of cream.

Any orange flavoured chocolate will work as the base, so feel free to use whichever variety you prefer.

I make this in an eight inch square Pyrex dish, but you could easily make in a circular cake pan.

Also, the recipe doubles easily, so if you are feeding a hungry bunch you should consider making a big batch. You can make this ahead of time and bake when ready as it only takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to bake.

Chocolate orange self-saucing pudding

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the sponge:

  • 145g plain flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 110g granulated sugar
  • 25g cocoa powder
  • 65g butter, melted
  • 130ml milk
  • 1 egg
  • Zest and juice of 1 satsuma/tangerine (or anything similar)
  • 150g orange chocolate
  • Optional: 1 tsp orange extract

For the topping

  • 100g granulated sugar
  • 25g cocoa powder
  • 250ml boiling water

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Lightly grease an 8 inch square dish.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and cocoa powder.
  3. Make a well and pour in the melted butter, milk and egg. Whisk together to form a thick batter. Add in the zest and juice of one small orange/satsuma and the orange extract if using. Whisk until everything has incorporated.
  4. In the dish, create a layer of orange chocolate by dividing up the segments/squares. Pour the batter over this chocolate layer.
  5. To make the topping, in a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar and cocoa powder. Sprinkle this over the cake. Pour over the boiling water (I pour onto the back of a large wooden spoon to distribute it more evenly/with less pressure).
  6. Bake for 30 minutes, until the top is firm. Leave to cool for a few minutes before serving (it will be piping hot in the middle/in the sauce).

Check out our bank of recipes, or you can get more baking inspiration from Florence’s website or Instagram page.

Florence Stanton is a baking Instagrammer and blogger from Aberdeen.

For more in this monthly series…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier