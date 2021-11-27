Sweet treats: Tuck into this maple and pecan bread custard with sea salt and caramel

An error occurred. Please try again.

When it comes to dessert time, there is no better accompaniment than a silky smooth, homemade custard.

And when pecan, sea salt and caramel flavours are in amongst the mix, too, then you’re onto a clear winner.

Perfect to enjoy while cosying up beside the fire or whipping up for a lavish dinner party, this indulgent recipe is sure to go down a storm (not only for you, but for anyone tucking into it).

Maple and pecan bread custard with sea salt and caramel

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the pecan caramel:

125g granulated sugar

5 tbsp Flora Plant Spreadable

125ml double cream

1 tsp sea salt

Zest of 1/2 orange, optional

125g dry roasted unsalted pecans, chopped

For the whipped cream:

375ml double cream

65g confectioners sugar

1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped or 1 tbsp vanilla extract

For the bread custard:

1 loaf simple white bread, cut into chunks about the size of golf balls

200g silken tofu, drained

375ml double cream

1 tbsp ground flaxseed

150ml pure maple syrup

3 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp salt

Method

To make the caramel:

Add sugar to a saucepan and allow to melt over a medium-high heat. Once sugar turns a dark amber colour remove from the heat and immediately add the Flora Plant Spreadable, whisking to emulsify. Place pan back on heat, and slowly add the double cream. Fold in the orange zest, pecans and salt. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.

To make the whipped cream:

Whip the ingredients together until medium peaks form. Keep chilled for serving.

To make the bread custard:

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Using softened plant butter, lightly grease eight ramekins and refrigerate. Blend all ingredients except bread together until smooth in a food processor or blender. In each prepared ramekin, add 5-7 cubes of the bread. Pour custard mixture over bread cubes until the custard reaches just below the rim. Lightly press in the bread cubes so they are mostly submerged. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until custard is nearly set, it should wobble a bit, like a waterbed. As it cools it will set up further. Pour over pecan caramel and sprinkle with flake salt just before serving. Serve with a spoonful of whipped plant cream on top.

Recipe from Flora Plant Butter.

