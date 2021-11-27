Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Tuck into this maple and pecan bread custard with sea salt and caramel

By Karla Sinclair
November 27 2021, 6.00am
Maple and pecan bread custard with sea salt and caramel.

When it comes to dessert time, there is no better accompaniment than a silky smooth, homemade custard.

And when pecan, sea salt and caramel flavours are in amongst the mix, too, then you’re onto a clear winner.

Perfect to enjoy while cosying up beside the fire or whipping up for a lavish dinner party, this indulgent recipe is sure to go down a storm (not only for you, but for anyone tucking into it).

Interested in more baking and dessert recipes?  Be sure to check out our other Sweet Treats recipes.

Maple and pecan bread custard with sea salt and caramel

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the pecan caramel:

  • 125g granulated sugar
  • 5 tbsp Flora Plant Spreadable
  • 125ml double cream
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • Zest of 1/2 orange, optional
  • 125g dry roasted unsalted pecans, chopped

For the whipped cream:

  • 375ml double cream
  • 65g confectioners sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped or 1 tbsp vanilla extract

For the bread custard:

  • 1 loaf simple white bread, cut into chunks about the size of golf balls
  • 200g silken tofu, drained
  • 375ml double cream
  • 1 tbsp ground flaxseed
  • 150ml pure maple syrup
  • 3 tbsp brown sugar
  • 3 tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp salt

Method

To make the caramel:

  1. Add sugar to a saucepan and allow to melt over a medium-high heat. Once sugar turns a dark amber colour remove from the heat and immediately add the Flora Plant Spreadable, whisking to emulsify.
  2. Place pan back on heat, and slowly add the double cream. Fold in the orange zest, pecans and salt. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.

To make the whipped cream:

  1. Whip the ingredients together until medium peaks form. Keep chilled for serving.

To make the bread custard:

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Using softened plant butter, lightly grease eight ramekins and refrigerate.
  2. Blend all ingredients except bread together until smooth in a food processor or blender.
  3. In each prepared ramekin, add 5-7 cubes of the bread. Pour custard mixture over bread cubes until the custard reaches just below the rim. Lightly press in the bread cubes so they are mostly submerged.
  4. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until custard is nearly set, it should wobble a bit, like a waterbed. As it cools it will set up further.
  5. Pour over pecan caramel and sprinkle with flake salt just before serving. Serve with a spoonful of whipped plant cream on top.

Recipe from Flora Plant Butter.

