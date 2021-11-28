Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Two egg-cellent breakfast recipes for the best start to the day

By Karla Sinclair
November 28 2021, 6.00am
Breakfast kedgeree.

Ditch the cornflakes and toast, and create one of these wholesome breakfast recipes from Opies that will fuel you through your working day.

We’re often told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but have you ever thought about whether what you’re having first thing in the morning is really going to power you through the day?

The team at Opies have a solution with these hearty breakfast recipes that will warm you up when it’s cold outside but also fill you up with a wholesome dish.

On the lookout for more inspiration? Take a look at our breakfast recipes.

Shakshuka

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 jar of Opies Cocktail Onions, rinsed and drained
  • 2 green peppers, de-seeded and sliced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves sliced
  • 1 tsp, sweet paprika
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • 20 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tin of chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes
  • 4 medium eggs
  • 10g chopped fresh coriander
  • Grilled ciabatta to serve

Method

  1. Take a medium-large frying pan, add the olive oil, cocktail onions and peppers, cook until the peppers start to soften.
  2. Now add the sweet paprika, cumin, chilli flakes, garlic and continue cooking for a couple more minutes.
  3. Add in the cherry tomatoes and give everything a good stir. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, sugar and season with a little salt and milled pepper.
  4. Using a large spoon, make four wells in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Turn the heat down so that it’s barely simmering. Loosely cover the pan with a lid or a little tin foil.
  5. Simmer for about six minutes until the eggs are cooked but keeping a runny yolk.
  6. Before serving, scatter with chopped coriander and serve with the griddled ciabatta toasts.

Breakfast kedgeree

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 10 Opies Cocktail Gherkins, finely chopped
  • 475g smoked haddock fillet, cut in half
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 200g basmati rice
  • 4 free-range eggs
  • 100g frozen peas
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ jar of cocktail onions, rinsed in water and halved
  • 1 heaped tbsp medium curry powder
  • 3 tbsp chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
  • ½ lemon, juice only
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Place the haddock in a large frying pan, skin-side up and cover with
    500ml cold water, add the bay leaves and bring the water to a gentle
    simmer.
  2. Cook the fish for 8-10 minutes until it flakes easily.
  3. Place a colander over a bowl and drain the fish, reserving the cooking liquid. Discard the bay leaves.
  4. Meanwhile, rinse the rice and leave in cold water for 20 minutes.
  5. Drain the rice and place in a pan. Pour in the haddock water to cover the rice by about an inch. Cover with a lid and bring to the boil.
  6. Reduce the heat and simmer the rice very gently for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave the rice covered for a further 3-5 minutes and until all of the fish water has been absorbed.
  7. Meanwhile, place the eggs in some boiling water and cook for 10 minutes. Drain into a sieve under cold running water. When cool, peel carefully and set aside.
  8. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the cocktail onions and curry powder for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.
  9. Place the cooked rice into the pan together with the peas, gherkins, parsley and some black pepper and continue to fry for 2 minutes.
  10. Flake the fish into chunky pieces and add these to the pan. Gently stir in the lemon juice and cook for 1-2 minutes. Cut the eggs into quarters and place them on top of the rice and serve.

For more recipes…

Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier