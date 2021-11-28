Two egg-cellent breakfast recipes for the best start to the day

Ditch the cornflakes and toast, and create one of these wholesome breakfast recipes from Opies that will fuel you through your working day.

We’re often told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but have you ever thought about whether what you’re having first thing in the morning is really going to power you through the day?

The team at Opies have a solution with these hearty breakfast recipes that will warm you up when it’s cold outside but also fill you up with a wholesome dish.

Shakshuka

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 jar of Opies Cocktail Onions, rinsed and drained

2 green peppers, de-seeded and sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves sliced

1 tsp, sweet paprika

½ tsp cumin

20 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp chilli flakes

4 medium eggs

10g chopped fresh coriander

Grilled ciabatta to serve

Method

Take a medium-large frying pan, add the olive oil, cocktail onions and peppers, cook until the peppers start to soften. Now add the sweet paprika, cumin, chilli flakes, garlic and continue cooking for a couple more minutes. Add in the cherry tomatoes and give everything a good stir. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, sugar and season with a little salt and milled pepper. Using a large spoon, make four wells in the sauce and crack an egg into each. Turn the heat down so that it’s barely simmering. Loosely cover the pan with a lid or a little tin foil. Simmer for about six minutes until the eggs are cooked but keeping a runny yolk. Before serving, scatter with chopped coriander and serve with the griddled ciabatta toasts.

Breakfast kedgeree

Serves 4

Ingredients

10 Opies Cocktail Gherkins, finely chopped

475g smoked haddock fillet, cut in half

2 bay leaves

200g basmati rice

4 free-range eggs

100g frozen peas

1 tbsp olive oil

½ jar of cocktail onions, rinsed in water and halved

1 heaped tbsp medium curry powder

3 tbsp chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

½ lemon, juice only

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Place the haddock in a large frying pan, skin-side up and cover with

500ml cold water, add the bay leaves and bring the water to a gentle

simmer. Cook the fish for 8-10 minutes until it flakes easily. Place a colander over a bowl and drain the fish, reserving the cooking liquid. Discard the bay leaves. Meanwhile, rinse the rice and leave in cold water for 20 minutes. Drain the rice and place in a pan. Pour in the haddock water to cover the rice by about an inch. Cover with a lid and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer the rice very gently for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave the rice covered for a further 3-5 minutes and until all of the fish water has been absorbed. Meanwhile, place the eggs in some boiling water and cook for 10 minutes. Drain into a sieve under cold running water. When cool, peel carefully and set aside. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the cocktail onions and curry powder for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Place the cooked rice into the pan together with the peas, gherkins, parsley and some black pepper and continue to fry for 2 minutes. Flake the fish into chunky pieces and add these to the pan. Gently stir in the lemon juice and cook for 1-2 minutes. Cut the eggs into quarters and place them on top of the rice and serve.

