Irn-Bru: Are supermarket budget versions as good as the real thing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Irn-Bru: Are supermarket budget versions as good as the real thing?

The temptation to stick to food and drink brands you know at the supermarket usually results in a heftier total at the till points.
By Julia Bryce
July 9 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 9 2022, 2.56pm
Photo of Julia Bryce

The temptation to stick to food and drink brands you know at the supermarket usually results in a heftier total at the till points.

But what would you say if we told you we might be able to save you some money without really compromising the flavour of your favourite branded products?

The Food and Drink team are on a mission to see if we can help readers bag a bargain, and we’re doing that by putting a range of the nation’s favourite branded products to the test against supermarket own brands.

With the cost of living crisis affecting everyone across the country, making savings here and there will ensure you’re looking after your purse strings a little more and may even result in you completely swapping out a branded product for a cheaper one.

The first product we are putting to the taste test is Scotland’s national soft drink, Irn-Bru.

The carbonated drink has cured many a hangover in its time and was launched in 1901 in Scotland. It contains 32 flavours and its recipe still remains a secret.

The items and supermarkets we tried against AG Barr’s Irn-Bru include:

  • Asda’s diet Iron Brew
  • Aldi’s diet Iron Brew
  • Lidl’s Iron Brew

Irn-Bru

Price: £1.50 for two litres

Irn-Bru. Picture credit: Shutterstock.

Everyone loves a classic and Irn-Bru is one that is hard to mimic. With its special secret recipe that dates back more than a century, it was quite obvious which one it was.

That being said, myself and Karla have always preferred the diet version whereas Andy and Mariam can’t see past the original recipe. It was superior in taste to the others and for that was voted our initial taste test winner.

For every 250ml customers can expect to consume 49 calories, but it is the sugar at 12g which is a big difference between the Asda diet version.

Overall team scores: 

  • Value for money: 3/5
  • Nutritional value: 2/5
  • Taste: 5/5
  • Mouthfeel: 4/5

Asda’s diet Iron Brew

Price: 60p for two litres

Asda’s diet Iron Brew

Asda only offers a diet version of the popular soft drink so while it was harder to directly compare, in fact it was highly regarded in the taste test.

Initially some of the team weren’t sure about it, but as they compared other alternative products to the original, it seemed clear Asda’s diet version was a close second.

It contained just three calories per 250ml, so in a whole bottle you can expect 24 calories. In comparison to the original Irn-Bru, that is a lot less.

Sugar was also much lower at less than 0.5g per 250ml.

Overall team scores: 

  • Value for money: 5/5
  • Nutritional value: 4/5
  • Taste: 4/5
  • Mouthfeel: 4/5

Public’s verdict

So what did the public make of the brand vs the supermarket budget product?

Most of them could tell which was the original Irn-Bru and which was the supermarket brand, however, some did say they enjoyed both and others also added they would pick the Asda version over the original as it wasn’t as sweet.

The price tag was also attractive for Asda’s version with it being £1.40 cheaper.

Tune in next week where we’ll be putting Cathedral cheddar cheese up against supermarket brands to find out if their versions are better.

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier