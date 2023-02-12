Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not only are these bite-size treats delicious, but they’ll help you minimise on food waste.

If you have any leftover cake knocking about, there is no need to waste it, when you can whip up a tasty treat instead – romkugler.

This sweet treat was invented by Danish bakers, says Coinneach Macleod AKA The Hebridean Baker. Instead of throwing away leftover cakes and pastries, they combined them with store cupboard ingredients, rolled them into balls and decorated them with chocolate sprinkles.

“Queues of adults and kids snapped up these cheap wee treats, which quickly became a Danish tradition,” he says.

The Hebridean Baker has also recently confirmed a three-week sting on ITV’s This Morning show, which will further help promote his wide range of recipes.

Romkugler

Makes 12

Ingredients

500g Madeira cake (actually any cake will work; even better if it’s a bit stale)

3tbsp raspberry jam

80g icing sugar

100g butter, softened

3tbsp cocoa powder

3tsp rum essence (or for an adult treat use real rum; you might need to add another teaspoon)

For decoration:

Chocolate vermicelli, desiccated coconut or cocoa powder.

Method

Time to get your hands dirty! Crumble up the cake into a bowl, add the jam, icing sugar, softened butter, cocoa powder and rum essence and mix together with your hands (or a wooden spoon or a standing mixer) until evenly combined. Depending on which cake you use, you might need to add a wee

bit more cocoa or rum. Or you might like to add rolled oats for a wee bit

of texture. Trust your taste buds! Place in the fridge for 30 minutes then begin to roll the dough into small balls. Roll each ball in chocolate vermicelli, desiccated coconut or cocoa powder. Chill in the fridge and take them out 10 minutes before serving.

The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen by Coinneach Macleod is published by Black & White Publishing, priced £25. Photography by Susie Lowe. Available now.