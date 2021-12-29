Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife sign language star Layla Cooke to appear in new BBC football legends documentary

By Saskia Harper
December 29 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 29 2021, 5.53pm
Post Thumbnail

Sign language star Layla Cooke’s dreams of becoming an actor are coming true, as the Fife teen shares the news she’s been cast in an exciting new documentary.

Layla spent three days filming the documentary and is using the experience to further raise awareness of deafness and sign language.

The BBC Alba documentary, Sadie Smith, will focus on the legendary female football team, Rutherglen Ladies – one of the earliest known women’s association football teams in Scotland.

‘I feel really grateful’

Layla, from Windygates, takes on the role of Maggie Grozier – one of seven children. She and her younger sister Janet were part of the football team.

Speaking of her character, Layla, 16, says: “We are showing the world that women can play football too and don’t just need to work in factories.

Layla spent three days filming the documentary.

“Maggie had great football skills and that caused her great recognition. I feel really lucky to have been cast and it was such an amazing opportunity.

“I feel really grateful to have been involved. It is such a great documentary showing a really important topic. I am so lucky to have been chosen to be part of it.”

‘I want to spread awareness of deafness’

Layla hit headlines in 2019 after teaching Scottish singer, Lewis Capaldi, to sign Happy Birthday in British Sign Language (BSL).

The documentary is just the next step on her quest to raise awareness of sign language and the experiences of the deaf community.

Layla has taught Lewis Capaldi to sign Happy Birthday and has also performed with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Layla continues: “I’ve wanted to be an actor for a long time now. I want to pursue my dream of spreading awareness of deafness and sign language through performing.

“It was such a memorable experience on set. I worked with an amazing cast, crew and producer Margot McCuaig.

“They were amazing with my needs. If I didn’t hear anything I would just ask and they would happily repeat it.

Layla also creates videos raising awareness of BSL from a studio at her home in Windygates.

“They were really good at remembering to look at me so I was able to lipread them.

“I also look at actors such as Rose Ayling-Ellis, Leah MacRae, and Alexandra Mardell and take their tricks and tips.”

‘I love to help people’

While reaching for the stars and achieving her dreams, Layla is also pushing for better disability representation on screen and is using her platform to encourage others with hearing loss to pursue their own goals.

She enthuses: “In life, I love to help people. Knowing some people look at my story and find it inspiring amazes me.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is one of Layla’s inspirations.

“It gives me the boost to keep doing things that are out of my comfort zone so I can show others they can do it too.

“Other deaf people need to believe in yourself! This is such an important thing which I personally find really hard.

“My supporters online always think I’m amazing and that I’ll do anything.

“But people who know me personally will know I find it really hard. I just need to believe in myself.

“Try anything you want to do. If you feel like you failed just remember there is no failure – only mistakes, and mistakes are an opportunity to learn.”

Sadie Smith’s story is scheduled to be shown on BBC Alba in April 2022.

