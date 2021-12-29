Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee firm’s innovation to keep sea life away from offshore construction

By Rob McLaren
December 29 2021, 7.55am
Andrew Gillespie runs the FaunaGuard side of Ace Aquatec.
Andrew Gillespie runs the FaunaGuard side of Ace Aquatec.

A Dundee company is at the forefront of the use acoustic deterrents to keep sea life away from offshore construction.

Ace Aquatec has partnered with Dutch firm Van Oord to bring a range of acoustic deterrents for offshore wind work to the market.

The FaunaGuard range seeks to put the lowest amount of noise possible into the water, but enough to be effective.

Andrew Gillespie, who leads the FaunaGuard project, said: “The devices emit sounds that are species specific.

“All marine life is different – fish turtles, seals and dolphins all hear at different ranges and at different sensitivities.

“We emit low volume complex sounds that make an area irritating and unattractive to them.

“It’s designed to be a temporary measure while construction work is going on.”

Winning work around the world

Van Oord first started the academic research behind the system 10 years ago and has since refined the sound characteristics for each animal.

It aims to help keep marine life away from dangerous construction. By doing so it can prevent costly stoppages.

Andrew Gillespie with some offshore marine life protection kit.

So far the system has been used on offshore wind projects in France, the Netherlands and Italy.

Next year the company will have systems in Qatar, Azerbaijan and Germany.

It is also hoping to start winning work in Scotland.

Mr Gillespie said: “We are working with local regulators to provide this validation that will ensure the same environmentally-responsible systems are available to the Scottish market.

“We now wish to emulate our European success in our home market.”

FaunaGuard uses

Although FaunaGuard’s primary use has been for offshore wind installation, it could also be utilised for oil and gas, decom, dredging and the safe disposal of unexploded ordinance.

The device compliments Ace Aquatec’s range of innovative products for the aquaculture sector.

Ace Aquatec uses acoustic deterrents.

These include an electric in-water stunning device and biomass measurement that uses real 3D data to improve accuracy.

In July 2020, Dundee tech duo Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns – known for their part in making Minecraft a global success – invested in the firm.

