Dundee charity’s plea for spring clean donations – but don’t bring your budgie!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee charity’s plea for spring clean donations – but don’t bring your budgie!

By Saskia Harper
March 2 2022, 7.33am Updated: March 2 2022, 12.04pm
Post Thumbnail

Courier readers are being asked to part with their pre-loved purchases to raise vital funds for the UK’s leading end of life charity.

The Marie Curie Spring Clean appeal gathers high-quality, undamaged items which can be sold in the charity’s local shops in Arbroath and Perth.

Last year’s appeal saw almost 750 bags donated in less than a week, thanks to the generosity of Courier readers.

However, Marie Curie spent a quarter of a million pounds disposing of waste items that could not be sold – with one particularly unusual flying donation!

Petra launched the charity's Spring Clean appeal during lockdown last year.
Petra launched the charity’s Spring Clean appeal during lockdown last year.

Broughty Ferry Marie Curie patron, Petra McMillan, says: “Courier readers really came up trumps for us last year.

“We had some fantastic donations, including designer clothing, handbags and shoes, a vintage sewing machine, golf clubs – single items that really impact on our bottom line.

“We know the last thing our supporters want is for their donation to cost us money.

“So, we know they will appreciate it when we say, ‘Please think twice before you donate – is this something you’d like to buy again yourself in one of our shops?’

‘The budgie – alive and chirping – was still in the cage!’

“We had one person who donated a bird cage. Unfortunately the budgie – alive and chirping – was still in it.

“Thankfully the SSPCA stepped in, I’m not quite sure how we would have priced that one…”

Petra has also led an expedition to the Everest base camp to raise money for the charity.
Petra has also led an expedition to the Everest base camp to raise money for the charity.

Based at Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry and supported by Bank of Scotland staff from Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife, 2021’s Marie Curie Spring Clean appeal was launched during lockdown when all charity shops were closed.

The appeal saw Petra swamped with hundreds of donations in a matter of days.

Money raised helps fund free professional nursing care for terminally ill people in their own homes.

This year, Petra hopes to hone the harvest by asking donors to refocus on what they give: “High-quality items, luxury handbags, shoes or outfits, or well-packaged china or crystal, for example.”

Cutting down on waste

At one time, charities could bank on the average bag of donations earning around £30.

Today that’s dropped closer to £8, as more people donate more goods which charities just can’t sell.

The £250,000 spent disposing of waste items in 2021 could have provided free professional nursing care to terminally ill people at home, or in one of their nine UK hospices.

The Marie Curie Spring Clean appeal runs from March 11 to 13 and March 18 to 20 at Jessie’s Kitchen.

Donors are asked to package their goods, as if for a house move, in two water-tight bags.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]