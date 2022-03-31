A&E crisis: How do Tayside and Fife emergency departments compare?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A&E crisis: How do Tayside and Fife emergency departments compare?

By Cara Forrester
March 31 2022, 5.53am
NHS Fife Victoria Hospital
Victoria Hospital in Fife.

A&E waiting times hit record levels nationally this week.

But what do the figures reveal for Tayside and Fife?

How do our A&E departments compare with the rest of Scotland and what is causing the long waits?

We are answering your questions on the continuing crisis in A&E.

How do our A&E departments compare?

Public Health Scotland publish waiting times for accident and emergency departments across the country on a weekly basis.

The Scottish Government has a standard that 95% of patients should be seen within four hours. The target has not been met since 2017.

Since summer last year, average performance against the four hour standard has dropped below 80% nationally – and has remained there.

And closer to home, Fife’s performance has been subject to criticism from politicians who’ve pointed to a growing crisis.

How did Tayside and Fife perform?

For the week ending March 20, the percentage seen within four hours was recorded as:

  • 66.2% across Scotland
  • 91.4% in Tayside
  • 70.9% in Fife
NHS Fife covid staff
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The number of patients who waited over four, eight and 12 hours is also recorded by Public Health Scotland.

How many waited longer?

It appears that in one area, more patients faced a longer wait.

In Tayside:

  • 134 waited over four hours
  • Seven waited more than eight hours
  • No patients were recorded as waiting more than 12 hours.

Whilst in Fife:

  • 381 waited over four hours
  • 77 waited more than eight hours
  • 15 patients waited more than 12 hours.
Murdo Fraser.

The recent figures for Fife once again drew criticism from Murdo Fraser MSP who has called for action to tackle the issue and called the waiting times “beyond disgraceful.”

“This is happening week after week and our staff in Fife simply cannot cope any more.

‘Flimsy recovery plan’

“More and more patients in the Kingdom are suffering excessive waits and we know that these lead to avoidable deaths.”

NHS Tayside visiting
A&E waiting times show Fife’s performance has dropped.

He is calling for an urgent strategy from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“He’s seen this crisis engulfing Fife for months yet has done nothing about it and is still pointing to his flimsy NHS Recovery Plan from last August.

“That’s not good enough and these figures could get even worse in Fife if he doesn’t get a grip once and for all.”

What’s causing the long waits?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admits the week ending March 20 was “shaping up to be the most difficult our health service has ever faced.”

Unprecedented impact of the pandemic is taking its toll on the NHS, Mr Yousaf says, with issues including:

  • Record high levels of Covid transmission
  • More people in hospital with Covid now than at any time during the pandemic
  • Reduced bed numbers because of national infection control guidance
  • Staff absence
  • Growing numbers of acutely unwell patients resulting in longer stays.
Mr Yousaf.

“People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E,” he adds.

“Local GPs can be contacted for non-critical care, as well as local pharmacies. If you think you need A&E but it is not an emergency NHS 24 is available on 111.”

  • Have you or your family had to go to A&E during the pandemic? And was your experience positive or negative? Contact us healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

