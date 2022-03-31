A&E crisis: How do Tayside and Fife emergency departments compare?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A&E waiting times hit record levels nationally this week.

But what do the figures reveal for Tayside and Fife?

How do our A&E departments compare with the rest of Scotland and what is causing the long waits?

We are answering your questions on the continuing crisis in A&E.

Public Health Scotland publish waiting times for accident and emergency departments across the country on a weekly basis.

The Scottish Government has a standard that 95% of patients should be seen within four hours. The target has not been met since 2017.

Since summer last year, average performance against the four hour standard has dropped below 80% nationally – and has remained there.

And closer to home, Fife’s performance has been subject to criticism from politicians who’ve pointed to a growing crisis.

How did Tayside and Fife perform?

For the week ending March 20, the percentage seen within four hours was recorded as:

66.2% across Scotland

91.4% in Tayside

70.9% in Fife

The number of patients who waited over four, eight and 12 hours is also recorded by Public Health Scotland.

How many waited longer?

It appears that in one area, more patients faced a longer wait.

In Tayside:

134 waited over four hours

Seven waited more than eight hours

No patients were recorded as waiting more than 12 hours.

Whilst in Fife:

381 waited over four hours

77 waited more than eight hours

15 patients waited more than 12 hours.

The recent figures for Fife once again drew criticism from Murdo Fraser MSP who has called for action to tackle the issue and called the waiting times “beyond disgraceful.”

“This is happening week after week and our staff in Fife simply cannot cope any more.

‘Flimsy recovery plan’

“More and more patients in the Kingdom are suffering excessive waits and we know that these lead to avoidable deaths.”

He is calling for an urgent strategy from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“He’s seen this crisis engulfing Fife for months yet has done nothing about it and is still pointing to his flimsy NHS Recovery Plan from last August.

“That’s not good enough and these figures could get even worse in Fife if he doesn’t get a grip once and for all.”

What’s causing the long waits?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admits the week ending March 20 was “shaping up to be the most difficult our health service has ever faced.”

Unprecedented impact of the pandemic is taking its toll on the NHS, Mr Yousaf says, with issues including:

Record high levels of Covid transmission

More people in hospital with Covid now than at any time during the pandemic

Reduced bed numbers because of national infection control guidance

Staff absence

Growing numbers of acutely unwell patients resulting in longer stays.

“People should consider whether their condition is an emergency, such as a stroke, heart attack or major trauma, before going to A&E,” he adds.

“Local GPs can be contacted for non-critical care, as well as local pharmacies. If you think you need A&E but it is not an emergency NHS 24 is available on 111.”

Have you or your family had to go to A&E during the pandemic? And was your experience positive or negative? Contact us healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk