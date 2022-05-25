Edith’s story: Dundee research uncovers 100-year-old tale of teen admitted to asylum that became Liff Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Edith’s story: Dundee research uncovers 100-year-old tale of teen admitted to asylum that became Liff Hospital

By Saskia Harper
May 25 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 25 2022, 7.59am
Post Thumbnail

Dundee University research has uncovered the story of a local girl sent to Dundee Royal Lunatic Asylum – which went on to become Liff Hospital – more than 100 years ago.

The project uncovered the story of Edith Swankie, whose experiences demonstrate the way health services in the early 20th Century treated mental health conditions.

Edith was just 14 when she was admitted to Dundee Royal Lunatic Asylum, which later became Liff Hospital, on June 19, 1902.

Edith’s story

Records show the cause for Edith’s admission to the asylum was “symptoms of hypomania linked to hormones”.

The prospect of a teenage girl being admitted to a mental health facility for such a reason might seem abhorrent now, but Edith at least appeared to have family support.

Edith Swankie. Credit to University of Dundee Archive Services.

Her mother removed her from the asylum six months after she was admitted, as she became very low in mood and withdrawn.

But the research group still had questions about how she fared in life after discharge. Did she encounter mental health problems the rest of her life?

How did 20th Century society treat a girl diagnosed with mental health problems at such a young age?

Dundee Royal Lunatic Asylum, where Edith was admitted. Credit to University of Dundee Archive Services.

Their research found Edith married James Alexander Brown on April 26, 1911. The couple went on to have a son, Alexander, who died in 1999.

The team found no evidence Edith experienced mental health issues in her adult life.

She passed away at Dundee Royal Infirmary in 1955, more than 40 years after being admitted to the asylum.

Mental health today

The research was carried out as part of a project to help Dundee locals struggling with their own mental health and uncover how patients have been treated historically.

Participants in the programme examined NHS Tayside historical records, including archives from former asylums in the area.

Credit to University of Dundee Archive Services.

Murray Royal Asylum in Perth, Sunnyside Asylum in Montrose and Strathmartine Hospital are a few of the other local mental health facilities included in the research.

The research project improved confidence, creativity and wellbeing in participants.

‘I felt energised by the research’

Marion Fraser, from Dundee, says the project has changed her life.

“It was a battle for me to even go to the archives project, but from the moment I got there I didn’t want to leave.

“When we started the research we learned so much about the way asylums worked at that time and discovered both good and bad aspects.

Illustration of the Murray Royal Hospital in Perth. Credit to University of Dundee Archive Services.

“I felt energised by the research and the people I met doing it. It has done so much for my confidence and mental health.

“The project has led to so many more opportunities for me and the others who took part.

“We’re raising awareness of these issues in the community. We’ve written a play about mental health, performed about a dozen times across Scotland.

Staff at Strathmartine Hospital, 1930. Credit to University of Dundee Archive Services.

“We formed a recovery group that meets every week to help people with mental health, drugs or alcohol problems.

“I am 65 and looking towards getting qualifications that will allow me and my colleagues to help others with mental health problems.

“This is all thanks to the archives project.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]