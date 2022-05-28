In pictures: Angus babies raise £17,000 in fundraising for charity Tommy’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

In pictures: Angus babies raise £17,000 in fundraising for charity Tommy’s

By Cara Forrester
May 28 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.05am
Angus Baby Sensory is top of the tots.
Angus Baby Sensory is top of the tots.

A group of tiny fundraisers from Angus has topped the tots in a charity campaign.

Baby Sensory groups in Angus have been taking part in a fundraising campaign to raise money for the charity Tommy’s.

Organiser and class teacher Lisa Melrose reveals their amazing efforts have put Angus classes in first place for fundraising.

They hit a whopping target of £17,000 this weekend.

Angus Baby Sensory has raised £17,000.

The Baby Sensathon Fundraiser has seen 195 local tots and their grown ups take part in a series of challenges to raise cash.

Baby class to learn and grow

Lisa explains: “Baby Sensory is a learning and development programme written by Dr Lin Day.

“It’s for babies aged from birth to 13 months.

“Everything we do in class is based on research into how babies grow and develop.

Lisa leads the class.

“This week I’m leading the classes in Angus through six wild west-themed challenges. We started fundraising on April 20 and the actual fundraiser ends this week.

“I told everyone who came to the classes about Tommy’s and what they do.

“As a company, we want to raise £400,000 across the UK, which is the amount of money needed to fund a Tommy’s research centre for a year.”

The aim was to raise £12 per child.

When the campaign began, Lisa says the aim was to raise £12 each to contribute to the national target.

But Angus classes have more than exceeded expectations with their efforts.

“They started signing up to the fundraising page, sharing it on their social media and hugely got behind it. They’ve run with it!

“I could cry – it’s absolutely incredible.”

The class participants have exceeded expectations.

Lisa says a huge part of what she does in class is supporting parents, introducing them to friends and bringing a community together.

“This fundraiser has shown the strength of that community and it’s really blown me away, how much these parents have raised.

Small but mighty fundraising

“We’re probably one of the smallest franchises in the UK.

“So compared with London and other places, for our little franchise to raise that amount is mind-blowing and wonderful.

“I think I would have to say the biggest thank you – these people are amazing.

“They’ve gone to so much effort, fundraising and dressing up.

“It’s all down to the dedication of the parents. They’re an incredible community.”

“An incredible community,” says Lisa

Debbie Wilton who attends class with granddaughter Eden Macmillan, 10 months, said they’ve really enjoyed it.

“It’s absolutely amazing. Lisa made us feel so welcome and it’s great for bringing the kids on.

“Tommy’s is such a worthwhile cause too and is close to everyone’s heart.”

The groups fundraised for Tommy’s.

Joanna Black attends with son Brodie, 10 months and has raised £330.

“We’ve been blown away by how kind everyone’s been.

“I was stuck in the house through the whole of my pregnancy because of lockdown so it’s great to get out and have the support of other mums.”

Babies enjoyed a range of activities.

Former class participant Hope Stewart decided she and daughter Vinx, 13 months, wanted to be involved in the fundraiser too after making memories during their time at the classes.

‘Crazy mum!’

Hope’s wife, Lynne Fenton, from Brunton Design Architects in Carnoustie, is also offering a prize of £100 in gift vouchers for the best fancy dress.

Hope says: “Vinx and I always got dressed up – Lisa used to call me crazy mum because of the costumes!

“But because it’s such a good cause, we wanted to encourage people to dress up and enjoy it as we’ve done.”

