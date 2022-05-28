Super slimmer Jacqui shed 5 1/2 stones in 10 months – so she can jump from 15,000 feet for Bravehound charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super slimmer Jacqui shed 5 1/2 stones in 10 months – so she can jump from 15,000 feet for Bravehound charity

By Graham Brown
May 28 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.16am
Jacqui Low is ticking a skydive off her bucket list to raise money for the charity Bravehound. Pic: Kath Flannery.
Jacqui Low is ticking a skydive off her bucket list to raise money for the charity Bravehound. Pic: Kath Flannery.

For most over-50s, the idea of jumping out of a plane at 15,000 feet would be terrifying.

But former Angus policewoman Jacqui Low has used the sky-high goal as inspiration to help her shed a remarkable five and a half stones in just ten months.

And Jacqui is about to tick a tandem skydive off her bucket list as a fundraiser for a canine charity close to her heart.

Jacqui Low
Jacqui Low at home with her dogs Fern, Corrie, Moss, Bracken and Ghillie. Pic: Kath Flannery.

The 52-year-old will take to the skies over Perthshire on June 26 for Bravehound.

It trains dogs as companions to help heal the invisible wounds of troubled veterans.

Devoted to Bravehound

In 2017, Jacqui gifted the charity a pup from the litter of her family sprocker spaniel, Fern.

It has transformed the life of a former soldier who struggled after leaving the Army.

A second dog from Fern’s litter of 11 has also become a Bravehound.

“The dogs have been saviours to their veterans,” said Jacqui.

“Both have said if it wasn’t for their dogs they wouldn’t be here today.”

Jacqui Low
Jacqui with Fern, the mother of the Bravehound pups. Pic: Kath Flannery.

However, lockdown brought setbacks for Jacqui, both on a personal level and in her attempts to fundraise for the charity.

But she used them as a driver to fulfil her daredevil dream.

“A skydive has always been on my bucket list, but over the last few years I have been over the weight restriction to do a jump,” she said.

“After a few health issues and hospital stays in 2020/21, I knew I had to do something about my weight.”

Slimming World success

“I joined Slimming World Healthy eating plan in May 2021,” she said.

And just 10 months later, she reached her target weight in time for her birthday.

It meant Jacqui had lost a remarkable five and a half stones, going from more than 17st to 11st 10lbs.

Jacqui Low
Jacqui Low before and after her incredible weight loss achievement.

“Obviously my health was the most important thing,” she said.

“But I’ve always wanted to do a skydive so that really kept going all the way through.”

Jacqui was a policewoman in Tayside and lived in Kirriemuir, but has now settled near Laurencekirk.

So she’s been an inspiration to other members of the Slimming World group there.

“The easy bit’s done – the hard part is keeping it off,” she said.

I’m really looking forward to the skydive – but they might still have a to kick me out of the plane when I get up there!”

Jacqui has set up a fundraising page and is already well on the way to her £1,000 target.

Antis’ story

Bravehound trains companion dogs for veterans diagnosed with conditions including PTSD, anxiety and depression.

The Scottish charity remains committed to the welfare of the dog and veteran over the pet’s lifetime.

And there is a special theme behind the name of each dog.

They are all called after recipients of the Dickin Medal – the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

Bravehound
Jacqui with Fern and pup Antis in 2017. Pic: Paul Smith.

Jacqui’s pup was named Antis, a German Shepherd which received the honour for Second World War gallantry.

The sprocker has changed the life of Tommy Masters, who struggled with alcoholism and PTSD after being medically discharged from the Army.

Antis even became a movie star for a film version of a book about his WWII namesake.

War Dog was penned by bestselling author Damien Lewis, a patron of Bravehound.

It is the story of how the dog became inseparable from Czech airman Robert Bozdech after he found it as a pup.

Together they flew dozens of missions over hostile German territory at the feet of his master.

The project led to Tommy and Antis to meet the daughters of Mr Bozdech in an emotional encounter in 2018.

Tags

Conversation

