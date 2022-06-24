Clova the wonder therapy dog scoops St Andrews student award usually given to humans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clova the collie has proved herself to be students’ best friend in St Andrews.

The clever dog is a trained Therapet and the first ever four-legged recipient of an honorary field membership of the St Andrews University Students’ Association.

The Students’ Association awards Honorary Life Membership (HLM) each year to individuals who make an outstanding contribution.

Clova earned the prestigious accolade, normally reserved for humans, for her work to enhance the student experience in St Andrews.

Clova was recognised for the amazing work she does for students who attend the university alongside her owner and trainer Rod Stoddart.

She has helped countless students deal with loneliness, anxiety and stress.

Cuddles, walks and emergency help

Rod explains how Clova along with his other dog Mia, helps with dog cuddling sessions, dog walks and 24/7 response for mental health emergencies on campus.

“I’m so proud of her. We’ve been called out many times to help people before exams and she’s helped calm them down.

“She’s stopped people from giving up on courses just by saying hello and letting them have a chat with her.

‘I can take her anywhere’

“St Andrews is made up of people coming from different countries. Some haven’t been away from home before and haven’t been able to get back.

“Clova is just absolutely brilliant. I can take her anywhere 24/7. If it’s for a student there’s always a way we can help.”

Clova and Rod were nominated by founder and president of the St Andrews University Dog Walking Society, Alex Latto.

He says: “Clova has visited halls of residence around St Andrews for a number of years, assisting those who have suffered loss, emotional trauma and stress.

“Our society looked to expand from our twice weekly dog walks on the beach to bring more dogs to students who miss animal interaction whilst at university.

Clova’s other wonder dog duties

“Rod is instrumental in this and alongside Clova his Therapet dogs are providing crucial de-stressing activities to students across the university.”

Clova and Rod also undertake a number of other roles too outwith university life.

She’s also trained to save lives as a search and rescue dog with Trossach’s Search and Rescue team.

Her role as a Therapet also see her visiting schools, care homes and venues, including St Andrews Hub.

Rod is also lead trainer with Fife charity Veteran’s Best Friend.

He explains what makes Clova such a wonder dog.

“She’s absolutely beautiful and we have an amazing bond. The relationship between Clova and me is second to none.

“I don’t shout or raise a voice, I can move my arm in a direction and she’s there.

“Clova’s like my right hand. She’s my best friend and beautiful with people.

“She’s so gentle when she’s in therapy mode, she’s unbelievable.”