Perthshire woman, Fiona, on how gardening helps her mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Perthshire woman, Fiona, on how gardening helps her mental health

By Cara Forrester
July 12 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 12 2022, 7.07am
Gardening is helping many with their mental health.
Gardening is helping many with their mental health.

Bridge of Earn woman Fiona Murphy has discovered the wellbeing benefits of gardening to help with her severe anxiety and depression.

She’s found a safe haven behind the walls of a Perth garden.

She tells us about the benefits it’s brought and why she’s got involved with an upcoming festival so others can seek the support she’s found so beneficial.

Fiona struggles with anxiety and depression.
Fiona struggles with anxiety and depression, but has been using gardening as therapy.

Fiona says living with her severe anxiety and depression leaves her exhausted and debilitated.

“It’s the worst feeling ever – I just want it to go away, for the pain to end.

‘Stay busy if you want to get better’

“I’ve had months when I rarely left the house and know how hard it can be.

“But I’ve also learnt that you have to push yourself out of your comfort zone, and stay busy, if you want to get better.

“Otherwise, it’s too easy to spiral and your mood drops even further.

Fiona enjoys the garden and creative activities.
Fiona enjoys the garden and creative activities.

She visits the PKAVS Walled Garden in Perth regularly after being referred to PKAVS Health and Wellbeing Hub in lockdown.

As well as enjoying the garden, she enjoys art activities and helps out in the café there too.

“The Walled Garden gives some structure to my week, a reason to get up and get going with the day.

Garden is ‘safe haven’

“When you walk in, it’s like a safe haven. The gardens are beautiful and the walls around them feel like protective arms.

“I instantly relax when I go in and all the staff are supportive and friendly.

“When you’re struggling, you don’t need a constant reminder.

“For me, it’s about having a change of scenery, pushing myself and keeping busy.

“I’ve also made good friends here, and there are people to talk to if you feel particularly low.”

The walled garden in Perth.
The walled garden in Perth.

“The gardens are just beautiful, especially in the better weather. You don’t have to be an expert.

“It’s just about being outside, getting stuck into a task or sitting out at lunchtime, taking a stroll and learning about the different plants and flowers.

“Because I’m quite a creative person, we sometimes go out and draw flowers or do some creative writing within the outdoor space.

The garden provides inspiration.

“Also, most of the fruit and vegetables grown are used in the kitchen to sell in the café, so it’s lovely learning about them.”

Fiona has been involved in the planning and delivery of Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival.

The free festival will take place at Perth Concert Hall on August 6 and 7, organised by local charity Trauma Healing Together.

The PKAVS Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub team will also be there to highlight the therapeutic benefits of gardening and nature.

They’ll also host a gardening workshop on planting and growing.

Staff will host a gardening workshop.

Laura Mutch, Recovery and Development Officer (Youth Services), says: “Taking part in gardening generates real benefits for our clients.

“It’s sociable yet relaxing and has a positive effect on their outlook.

Gardening as therapy

“The physical aspect is also good – getting stuck into something for even a short while can help with stress and anxiety while boosting confidence and self-esteem when they achieve something.

“Caring for something and nurturing it can also help clients care more about themselves.

“The difference it can make is quite remarkable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]