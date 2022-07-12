Courier Business Awards deadline approaches – don’t miss out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is still time to submit an entry for this year’s Courier Business Awards – but the deadline of July 17 is fast approaching.

The Courier Business Awards, held in association with Henderson Loggie, rewards the top talent who do business in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Every year hundreds of business leaders attend the prestigious black tie event at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

There is just five days remaining for companies and entrepreneurs to put themselves forward. There are categories for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

How does the Courier Business Awards entry process work?

The entry process is simple, with a handful of questions about the company’s operation.

Our expert panel of judges will then narrow down the entries into a shortlist.

Each nominated business will be visited before a final decision made on who takes home the prestigious trophy.

The judging panel will also choose an overall Business of the Year and also the winner of our Outstanding Contribution award.

Winners last year included Hillcrest, Coast Renewable Services, The Crystal Shop of St Andrews and Assai record shop in Dundee.

The overall Business of the Year was awarded to Hutchison Technologies.

New awards for 2022

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including service, innovation, social media, family and technology.

There is a category for any business, big or small, and multiple entries are allowed.

This year there is a new category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – Resilience and Recovery.

Also for the first time this year is the Transition to Net Zero award.

This is for firms working in the field of sustainability or companies in any sector who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

Other categories include the best use of social media, independent retail and family businesses.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “We want to celebrate success and showcase the best of our business community and I would urge firms across Tayside and Fife to put themselves forward.”

