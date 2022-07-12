Courier Business Awards deadline approaches – don’t miss out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courier Business Awards deadline approaches – don’t miss out

By Rob McLaren
July 12 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 12 2022, 8.25am
Courier Business Awards are back for 2022.
Courier Business Awards are back for 2022 and the deadline for applications is approaching.

There is still time to submit an entry for this year’s Courier Business Awards – but the deadline of July 17 is fast approaching.

The Courier Business Awards, held in association with Henderson Loggie, rewards the top talent who do business in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Every year hundreds of business leaders attend the prestigious black tie event at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

There is just five days remaining for companies and entrepreneurs to put themselves forward. There are categories for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

How does the Courier Business Awards entry process work?

The entry process is simple, with a handful of questions about the company’s operation.

Our expert panel of judges will then narrow down the entries into a shortlist.

Each nominated business will be visited before a final decision made on who takes home the prestigious trophy.

The Courier Business Awards 2021.
The Courier Business Awards 2021.

The judging panel will also choose an overall Business of the Year and also the winner of our Outstanding Contribution award.

Enter this year’s Courier Business Awards

Winners last year included Hillcrest, Coast Renewable Services, The Crystal Shop of St Andrews and Assai record shop in Dundee.

The overall Business of the Year was awarded to Hutchison Technologies.

New awards for 2022

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including service, innovation, social media, family and technology.

There is a category for any business, big or small, and multiple entries are allowed.

This year there is a new category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – Resilience and Recovery.

Mark Hutchison of Hutchison Technologies which won the Business of the Year award in 2021.
Mark Hutchison of Hutchison Technologies which won the Business of the Year award in 2021.

Also for the first time this year is the Transition to Net Zero award.

This is for firms working in the field of sustainability or companies in any sector who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

Other categories include the best use of social media, independent retail and family businesses.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “We want to celebrate success and showcase the best of our business community and I would urge firms across Tayside and Fife to put themselves forward.”

Enter this year’s awards.

All the Courier Business Awards 2021 coverage:
