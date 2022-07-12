St Andrews residents feature in exhibition of the everyday figures behind The Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews residents feature in exhibition of the everyday figures behind The Open

By Claire Warrender
July 12 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 12 2022, 7.25am
Iona Stephen, Archie McDiarmid and Owen Hazel all feature in the exhibition by Jonathan Daniel Pryce.
Iona Stephen, Archie McDiarmid and Owen Hazel all feature in the exhibition by Jonathan Daniel Pryce.

Stunning portraits of three St Andrews residents working on the fringes of The Open Championship will be unveiled this week.

Photographs of Owen Hazel, of ice cream shop Jannetas Gelateria, and Archie McDiarmid, of Luvian’s Bottle Shop, will be on display during the tournament from Thursday to Sunday.

They will be joined by a portrait of former professional golfer and now Sky TV presenter Iona Stephen, who also lives in St Andrews.

The portraits are part of an exhibition at The Open Championship.

The pictures at the Loch Lomond Whiskies’ hospitality area are part of a project involving renowned British photographer Jonathan Daniel Pryce.

He partnered with the whisky company to create a celebration of the people working in St Andrews during the prestigious event.

Loch Lomond Whiskies is the official Spirit of The Open and staff wanted to capture the stories of those who work in local businesses.

Three of the firm’s own workers are also featured.

Known as Garcon Jon, Jonathan is said to be one of the most exciting photographers in the industry.

His work regularly appears in titles such as GQ and Vogue.

St Andrews holds a very special place in the hearts of all golf fans.”

The Open portraits convey the warm, natural style for which he is renowned.

Each of the characters bring something unique to the 150th Open.

And Jonathan said: “Golf and whisky are two of Scotland’s most iconic and loved creations and this campaign is a celebration of the people at the heart of The Open and Loch Lomond Whiskies.

“It was not about capturing the many celebrities or the sporting stars.

“Rather it was a documentation of the real people who will be on the sidelines and who have a special role in this historic event.”

Owen Hazel – Jannettas Gelateria

The world-famous Jannetas Gelateria is an institution in St Andrews.

It has been producing its much-loved ice cream since Bennett Jannetta left the small village of Attina, near Cassino, in Italy, four generations ago.

Jonathan's portrait of Owen Hazel.
Jonathan’s portrait of Owen Hazel.

All of its ingredients are locally-sourced or imported from Italy and its gelato is made using traditional Italian machinery.

During The Open, Jannettas will offer its customers a limited edition ice cream featuring Loch Lomond Whiskies’ signature single malt.

Owner Owen Hazel was a judge for The Courier’s Menu Awards in 2020 and cites his wife Nicola’s Italian meatballs as his favourite food.

Archie McDiarmid – Luvian’s Bottle Shop

Luvian’s Bottle Shop is home to almost 1,200 whiskies and is a destination for fans of the “water of life”.

It has been recognised as “an icon of whisky” by the prestigious World Whisky Awards.

Archie McDiarmid.
Archie McDiarmid.

The three Fusaro brothers behind the Luvians name hailed originally from a mountain village in southern Italy.

And they settled in Fife and opened the shop in 1981.

During The Open, they will be stocking a selection of limited edition bottles of Loch Lomond Whiskies, crafted to mark the historic tournament.

Archie McDiarmid manages the St Andrews shop and cites Chinese food as being among his favourite types of cuisine.

Iona Stephen – brand ambassador and TV presenter

Iona Stephen is a former professional golfer and now works with many of golf’s key broadcasting networks, including GolfTV, Sky Sports Golf, the BBC and NBC Golf Channel.

Before that, she studied history of art at St Andrews University.

As a resident of St Andrews, she understands the importance of golf to the local community and how it runs deep within the fabric of the town.

Iona Stephen.
Iona Stephen.

She is one of The Open’s two on-course commentators for Sky Sports Golf during The Open at St Andrews, the first female to hold the position.

And she is also an ambassador at the Loch Lomond Whiskies Tent.

Exhibition – a celebration of everyday figures

Andrew Jack of Loch Lomond Whiskies said: “St Andrews holds a very special place in the hearts of all golf fans.

“And this campaign has allowed us to capture the people who will have a lesser-known but significant impact in making the experience so memorable for those attending.

“This is a celebration of the everyday figures, both in St Andrews and in our own whisky-making team, who have contributed to the magic of The Open in their own, unique way.”

Heading to The Open at St Andrews? Here’s what to expect at the Old Course

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]