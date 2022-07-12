St Andrews residents feature in exhibition of the everyday figures behind The Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stunning portraits of three St Andrews residents working on the fringes of The Open Championship will be unveiled this week.

Photographs of Owen Hazel, of ice cream shop Jannetas Gelateria, and Archie McDiarmid, of Luvian’s Bottle Shop, will be on display during the tournament from Thursday to Sunday.

They will be joined by a portrait of former professional golfer and now Sky TV presenter Iona Stephen, who also lives in St Andrews.

The pictures at the Loch Lomond Whiskies’ hospitality area are part of a project involving renowned British photographer Jonathan Daniel Pryce.

He partnered with the whisky company to create a celebration of the people working in St Andrews during the prestigious event.

Loch Lomond Whiskies is the official Spirit of The Open and staff wanted to capture the stories of those who work in local businesses.

Three of the firm’s own workers are also featured.

Known as Garcon Jon, Jonathan is said to be one of the most exciting photographers in the industry.

His work regularly appears in titles such as GQ and Vogue.

The Open portraits convey the warm, natural style for which he is renowned.

Each of the characters bring something unique to the 150th Open.

And Jonathan said: “Golf and whisky are two of Scotland’s most iconic and loved creations and this campaign is a celebration of the people at the heart of The Open and Loch Lomond Whiskies.

“It was not about capturing the many celebrities or the sporting stars.

“Rather it was a documentation of the real people who will be on the sidelines and who have a special role in this historic event.”

Owen Hazel – Jannettas Gelateria

The world-famous Jannetas Gelateria is an institution in St Andrews.

It has been producing its much-loved ice cream since Bennett Jannetta left the small village of Attina, near Cassino, in Italy, four generations ago.

All of its ingredients are locally-sourced or imported from Italy and its gelato is made using traditional Italian machinery.

During The Open, Jannettas will offer its customers a limited edition ice cream featuring Loch Lomond Whiskies’ signature single malt.

Owner Owen Hazel was a judge for The Courier’s Menu Awards in 2020 and cites his wife Nicola’s Italian meatballs as his favourite food.

Archie McDiarmid – Luvian’s Bottle Shop

Luvian’s Bottle Shop is home to almost 1,200 whiskies and is a destination for fans of the “water of life”.

It has been recognised as “an icon of whisky” by the prestigious World Whisky Awards.

The three Fusaro brothers behind the Luvians name hailed originally from a mountain village in southern Italy.

And they settled in Fife and opened the shop in 1981.

During The Open, they will be stocking a selection of limited edition bottles of Loch Lomond Whiskies, crafted to mark the historic tournament.

Archie McDiarmid manages the St Andrews shop and cites Chinese food as being among his favourite types of cuisine.

Iona Stephen – brand ambassador and TV presenter

Iona Stephen is a former professional golfer and now works with many of golf’s key broadcasting networks, including GolfTV, Sky Sports Golf, the BBC and NBC Golf Channel.

Before that, she studied history of art at St Andrews University.

As a resident of St Andrews, she understands the importance of golf to the local community and how it runs deep within the fabric of the town.

She is one of The Open’s two on-course commentators for Sky Sports Golf during The Open at St Andrews, the first female to hold the position.

And she is also an ambassador at the Loch Lomond Whiskies Tent.

Exhibition – a celebration of everyday figures

Andrew Jack of Loch Lomond Whiskies said: “St Andrews holds a very special place in the hearts of all golf fans.

“And this campaign has allowed us to capture the people who will have a lesser-known but significant impact in making the experience so memorable for those attending.

“This is a celebration of the everyday figures, both in St Andrews and in our own whisky-making team, who have contributed to the magic of The Open in their own, unique way.”