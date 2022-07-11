Heading to The Open at St Andrews? Here’s what to expect at the Old Course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was a relaxed atmosphere as The Open Championship entered its second day in St Andrews.

Hundreds of fans descended on The Old Course to see some of golf’s biggest stars get into the swing of their practice rounds before the tournament tees off on Thursday.

Others secured prime spots on balconies or hung out of the windows of homes surrounding the fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most famous golfers.

Security is tight for those entering the course, with bag scanners in place and tickets checked electronically.

Once inside though, fans are able to wander around or chill out in the spectator village.

Exploring the iconic Old Course

This includes an area filled with massive bean bags where people can lounge as they watch the action on a giant screen.

And as the heat built up during the day, many made use of the free water bottle-filling stations and sunscreen on offer.

Despite the use of owls to scare gulls away from the course last week, there were still a few winged menaces chancing their luck at some of the food areas.

But they were few and far between and didn’t seem to bother those tucking into fish and chips.

The spectator zone also includes a kids’ soft play area and a ‘swing zone’ where children can put their golf skills to the test.

And fans can catch up with their favourite players at a designated autograph zone.

There are also plenty of toilets at various points around the course, as well as a baby-changing area and a first aid point.

And of course, there is plenty of choice when it comes to food and drink with a wide variety on offer.

Celebration of Champions

On Monday, the crowd of spectators grew as the Celebration of Champions event drew closer.

Some 48 former Open champions were invited for a special exhibition match over four holes to celebrate the tournament’s 150th anniversary.

Sir Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were among the big names involved, along with Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Dame Laura Davies.

On Tuesday night, the champions will gather in the R&A clubhouse for a champions’ dinner.

Courier photographer Steve Brown took a tour of the course to capture the atmosphere at the Open Championship.