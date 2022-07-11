Heading to The Open at St Andrews? Here’s what to expect at the Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heading to The Open at St Andrews? Here’s what to expect at the Old Course

By Claire Warrender
July 11 2022, 5.55pm
The Open Championship at the Old Course.
Young golf fans enjoyed day two of the practice rounds at The Open Championship.

There was a relaxed atmosphere as The Open Championship entered its second day in St Andrews.

Hundreds of fans descended on The Old Course to see some of golf’s biggest stars get into the swing of their practice rounds before the tournament tees off on Thursday.

Others secured prime spots on balconies or hung out of the windows of homes surrounding the fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most famous golfers.

Northern Ireland golfer Rory McIlroy is cheered as he strolls towards the 18th green.

Security is tight for those entering the course, with bag scanners in place and tickets checked electronically.

Once inside though, fans are able to wander around or chill out in the spectator village.

Exploring the iconic Old Course

This includes an area filled with massive bean bags where people can lounge as they watch the action on a giant screen.

And as the heat built up during the day, many made use of the free water bottle-filling stations and sunscreen on offer.

Despite the use of owls to scare gulls away from the course last week, there were still a few winged menaces chancing their luck at some of the food areas.

Free sunscreen is on offer.

But they were few and far between and didn’t seem to bother those tucking into fish and chips.

The spectator zone also includes a kids’ soft play area and a ‘swing zone’ where children can put their golf skills to the test.

And fans can catch up with their favourite players at a designated autograph zone.

There are also plenty of toilets at various points around the course, as well as a baby-changing area and a first aid point.

And of course, there is plenty of choice when it comes to food and drink with a wide variety on offer.

Celebration of Champions

On Monday, the crowd of spectators grew as the Celebration of Champions event drew closer.

Some 48 former Open champions were invited for a special exhibition match over four holes to celebrate the tournament’s 150th anniversary.

Sir Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were among the big names involved, along with Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Dame Laura Davies.

On Tuesday night, the champions will gather in the R&A clubhouse for a champions’ dinner.

Courier photographer Steve Brown took a tour of the course to capture the atmosphere at the Open Championship.

Watching the Open Championship at the Old Course.
The stands began to fill up as the day went on. They’ll be packed from Thursday onwards.
Filling up a water bottle at The Open Championship on the Old Course
A spectator ensuring he stays hydrated in the heat.
Fans looking for a piece of the action on the course.
Chilling out in the sunshine.
A colourful addition to the course.
The TV cameras are all set up.
Keeping an eye on the action at the practice green.
Chilling out at the Open Championship at the Old Course
A lunchtime chat in the spectator zone.
The tented village at the Open Championship on the Old Course
The Open Championship campsite is next to the Old Course.
Relaxing at The Open Championship at the Old Course
Enjoying a bite to eat on the massive beanbags.

