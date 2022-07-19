What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke – and what are the signs and symptoms?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heatstroke – and what are the signs and symptoms?

By Saskia Harper
July 19 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 19 2022, 7.24am
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are different and have various symptoms.

With temperatures expected to reach 29ºC in Tayside and Fife today, the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke is high.

But are the two conditions different? What are the signs you should look out for? And what should you do if you suspect you have either of them over the coming days?

We’re answering all your questions on heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

What is heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body gets too hot and struggles to regulate its temperature. The signs of heat exhaustion include:

  • a headache
  • dizziness and confusion
  • loss of appetite and feeling sick
  • excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin
  • cramps in the arms, legs and stomach
  • fast breathing or pulse
  • a high temperature of 38C or above
  • being very thirsty.

The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy.

They are your body’s way of warning you that you need to cool down quickly. You can do this by drinking plenty of water and spraying or sponging yourself with cold water.

Lying down with your feet raised will also help you cool down.

What is heatstroke?

If not dealt with, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke. Heatstroke is a medical emergency and must be dealt with swiftly. Symptoms include:

  • still feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water
  • not sweating even while feeling too hot
  • a temperature of 40C or above
  • fast breathing or shortness of breath
  • feeling confused
  • seizures
  • loss of consciousness
  • being unresponsive.

Older adults and young infants, as well as people with long-term health conditions, are particularly at risk.

Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles.

The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.

You should phone 999 immediately if you suspect you or someone else is suffering with heatstroke.

Put the person in the recovery position if they lose consciousness while you wait for help.

Can dogs get heatstroke?

Just like humans, dogs are also at risk of heatstroke. Their symptoms include:

  • heavy panting and difficulty breathing
  • excessively drooling
  • appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated
  • collapsing or vomiting.

If this happens, move the dog to a shaded and cool area and immediately pour cool water over it.

Continue to do so until their breathing starts to settle, but not too much that they start shivering.

Do not place wet towels over the dog as this can worsen the condition, trapping heat. Once the dog is cool, take them to the nearest vet as a matter of urgency.

How can I prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke?

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke can be prevented by drinking plenty of cold drinks, taking cool baths or showers and wear light-coloured, loose clothing.

It can also help to sprinkle water over skin or clothes, avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm, and avoiding excess alcohol and extreme exercise.

This will also prevent dehydration and help your body keep itself cool.

