Dundee vet on why your dog needs to wear sunscreen in the Tayside and Fife heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee vet on why your dog needs to wear sunscreen in the Tayside and Fife heatwave

By Saskia Harper
July 15 2022, 3.45pm
Some 46% of dog owners don't realised their pet should be wearing sun cream.
Some 46% of dog owners don't realised their pet should be wearing sun cream.

With temperatures in Dundee reaching 28 degrees last weekend, you might have got the sun cream out of the back of the cupboard to make the most of the warm weather.

But did you know your dog should also be wearing sunscreen? If not, you aren’t alone.

Nearly half of dog owners don’t realise their four-legged friend should be wearing sun cream in the summer, according to a new survey.

According to OnePoll, 46% of owners don’t realise their pet’s skin needs protection with sun cream, just like their skin does.

More than half (55%) were unaware of potential side effects sunburn could have on their dog – and 70% didn’t know how much sun cream to apply on their dogs.

It isn’t surprising, then, that 57% never apply sunscreen when they take their dogs outdoors.

We spoke to senior vet surgeon at Tay Veterinary Centre, Nalini Hill, to find out more.

Why does my dog need sunscreen?

Your dog needs sun cream for the same reasons you do. They are prone to sunburn and other complications associated with sun exposure, just like humans.

Nalini says: “Outside, dogs are not only exposed to burns, but they can develop skin cancer and melanomas in the same way humans can.”

White dogs with short hair, like Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Dalmatians, French Bulldogs, Greyhounds and Boxers, are more susceptible to sunburn than dogs with darker skin and thicker coats.

The same goes for cats, says Nalini, particularly white cats who spend time outdoors.

How do I apply sunscreen to my dog?

So, now you know your dog should be wearing sunscreen, how do you make sure to use it effectively so they’re most protected?

Typically, you want to apply sun cream to areas where the fur is white, as these patches are more sensitive to the sun.

You also want to apply it in places that have little or no fur, or are generally exposed to the sun.

Nalini continues: “It is advised to apply to areas where the coat is quite sparse.

“You should put sun cream on your dog’s nose, ears, the groin and the belly. You should use a SFP 30 sun cream or below, but nothing higher than factor 30.”

Can I use human sun cream on my dog?

The OnePoll survey found 40% of owners think it’s fine to use human sunscreen on dogs.

Nalini advises: “There are certain ingredients in human sunscreen that can cause quite severe reactions. One of the main ingredients that does this is zinc oxide.

“In dogs, this can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, liver and kidney failure, jaundice.

“The other ingredient you want to avoid is propylene glycol. This can have a similar effect to antifreeze poisoning and can affect the kidneys as well.

Not applying sun cream to your dog carries the same risks as it does for humans.
Not applying sun cream to your dog carries the same risks as it does for humans.

“This is why you should use a pet-friendly sunscreen for your dog.”

Additionally, avoid sunscreens with PABA and salicylates. Contact your local vet if you have questions, as they can help you find the best option for your dog.

You can purchase sunscreen for your dog from retailers such as Amazon or Pets at Home.

You can order from Pets at Home online and have it sent to your home, or pick up in-store at the Dundee, Perth, Arbroath or Kirkcaldy shops.

Hot topic: Is it legal in Scotland to break someone else’s car window to rescue a hot dog?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]