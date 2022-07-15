Dundee vet on why your dog needs to wear sunscreen in the Tayside and Fife heatwave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With temperatures in Dundee reaching 28 degrees last weekend, you might have got the sun cream out of the back of the cupboard to make the most of the warm weather.

But did you know your dog should also be wearing sunscreen? If not, you aren’t alone.

Nearly half of dog owners don’t realise their four-legged friend should be wearing sun cream in the summer, according to a new survey.

According to OnePoll, 46% of owners don’t realise their pet’s skin needs protection with sun cream, just like their skin does.

More than half (55%) were unaware of potential side effects sunburn could have on their dog – and 70% didn’t know how much sun cream to apply on their dogs.

It isn’t surprising, then, that 57% never apply sunscreen when they take their dogs outdoors.

We spoke to senior vet surgeon at Tay Veterinary Centre, Nalini Hill, to find out more.

Why does my dog need sunscreen?

Your dog needs sun cream for the same reasons you do. They are prone to sunburn and other complications associated with sun exposure, just like humans.

Nalini says: “Outside, dogs are not only exposed to burns, but they can develop skin cancer and melanomas in the same way humans can.”

White dogs with short hair, like Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Dalmatians, French Bulldogs, Greyhounds and Boxers, are more susceptible to sunburn than dogs with darker skin and thicker coats.

The same goes for cats, says Nalini, particularly white cats who spend time outdoors.

How do I apply sunscreen to my dog?

So, now you know your dog should be wearing sunscreen, how do you make sure to use it effectively so they’re most protected?

Typically, you want to apply sun cream to areas where the fur is white, as these patches are more sensitive to the sun.

You also want to apply it in places that have little or no fur, or are generally exposed to the sun.

Nalini continues: “It is advised to apply to areas where the coat is quite sparse.

“You should put sun cream on your dog’s nose, ears, the groin and the belly. You should use a SFP 30 sun cream or below, but nothing higher than factor 30.”

Can I use human sun cream on my dog?

The OnePoll survey found 40% of owners think it’s fine to use human sunscreen on dogs.

Nalini advises: “There are certain ingredients in human sunscreen that can cause quite severe reactions. One of the main ingredients that does this is zinc oxide.

“In dogs, this can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, liver and kidney failure, jaundice.

“The other ingredient you want to avoid is propylene glycol. This can have a similar effect to antifreeze poisoning and can affect the kidneys as well.

“This is why you should use a pet-friendly sunscreen for your dog.”

Additionally, avoid sunscreens with PABA and salicylates. Contact your local vet if you have questions, as they can help you find the best option for your dog.

You can purchase sunscreen for your dog from retailers such as Amazon or Pets at Home.

You can order from Pets at Home online and have it sent to your home, or pick up in-store at the Dundee, Perth, Arbroath or Kirkcaldy shops.