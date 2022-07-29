Covid Scotland: What are Tayside and Fife case numbers this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: What are Tayside and Fife case numbers this week?

By Saskia Harper
July 29 2022, 12.11pm Updated: July 29 2022, 12.38pm
Testing
Local Covid stats show how the virus is affecting our communities.

Covid case numbers are continuing to decline across Tayside and Fife – except in Dundee, where numbers are on the rise again.

Last week saw cases in all four Courier regions decrease. And while this trend continues to decrease in most areas, Dundee city has seen an uptick in cases over the past week.

From July 16 to 22, 263 people tested positive for Covid in Dundee, showing a slight increase of 3.1% in case numbers.

Angus saw the largest decline. With 184 positive cases, the area saw a -34.1% decrease.

In Perth and Kinross, 275 people tested positive, meaning there was a -19.4% decrease in case numbers.

And in Fife, there was a decrease of -21.8%, with 739 people testing positive over the same period.

What about the rest of Scotland?

This week, numbers across the country have finally begun to decline.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found one in 19 tested positive for Covid between July 15 and 21.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 272,000, meaning 5.17% of the population tested positive between the same time period.

Arbroath during lockdown in 2020.

In England, one in 20 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 19 in Wales and one in 16 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland no longer has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Why have I not had the virus yet?

Case numbers in Scotland remain high. However, there are still those who have somehow managed to avoid the virus for almost two and a half years now.

It’s not exactly known why some people haven’t caught it yet. Some believe it’s just down to luck.

Others think they haven’t been exposed to the virus due to taking precautions such as continuing to wear masks in indoor spaces, despite this no longer being required.

However, experts believe there could be a genetic component. This may explain why some haven’t yet been infected with the virus.

Could the answer be in your DNA? You can read our in-depth explainer on the issue, to find out more.

