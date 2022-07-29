Covid Scotland: What are Tayside and Fife case numbers this week?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid case numbers are continuing to decline across Tayside and Fife – except in Dundee, where numbers are on the rise again.

Last week saw cases in all four Courier regions decrease. And while this trend continues to decrease in most areas, Dundee city has seen an uptick in cases over the past week.

From July 16 to 22, 263 people tested positive for Covid in Dundee, showing a slight increase of 3.1% in case numbers.

Angus saw the largest decline. With 184 positive cases, the area saw a -34.1% decrease.

In Perth and Kinross, 275 people tested positive, meaning there was a -19.4% decrease in case numbers.

And in Fife, there was a decrease of -21.8%, with 739 people testing positive over the same period.

What about the rest of Scotland?

This week, numbers across the country have finally begun to decline.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found one in 19 tested positive for Covid between July 15 and 21.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 272,000, meaning 5.17% of the population tested positive between the same time period.

In England, one in 20 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 19 in Wales and one in 16 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland no longer has the largest estimated average ratio of the population testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Why have I not had the virus yet?

Case numbers in Scotland remain high. However, there are still those who have somehow managed to avoid the virus for almost two and a half years now.

It’s not exactly known why some people haven’t caught it yet. Some believe it’s just down to luck.

Others think they haven’t been exposed to the virus due to taking precautions such as continuing to wear masks in indoor spaces, despite this no longer being required.

However, experts believe there could be a genetic component. This may explain why some haven’t yet been infected with the virus.

Could the answer be in your DNA? You can read our in-depth explainer on the issue, to find out more.