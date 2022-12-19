Fife vets use pioneering ‘human’ surgery to help sheepdog Evie go walkies 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife vets use pioneering ‘human’ surgery to help sheepdog Evie go walkies 

By Dawn Donaghey
December 19 2022, 5.53am Updated: December 19 2022, 10.31am
Vet Padraig Egan carried out keyhole surgery, usually used for humans, on Evie the Shetland Sheepdog.
Vet Padraig Egan carried out keyhole surgery, usually used for humans, on Evie the Shetland Sheepdog.

A rescue dog left struggling to walk by a painful elbow condition has been given a new lease of life after a pioneering operation at a Fife vets.

Four-year-old Shetland Sheepdog Evie was so poorly owner Carol Robertson couldn’t even walk her on hard pavements.

Now Carol says the new keyhole surgery at East Neuk Vets, previously only available on humans, has been “totally life-changing”.

And vets at the St Monans practice hope it will revolutionise treatment for many other small breeds throughout Scotland.

Shetland Sheepdog Evie underwent keyhole surgery at East Neuk Vets, Fife. Image: Carol Robertson

Carol took in Evie as a scared 16-month-old from Scottish Shetland Sheepdog Rescue and started noticing a limp when she was two.

“At first it was just after she’d been really active playing with her ball, but it got worse and worse,” says Carol, who works for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

‘She couldn’t play or have fun without limping’

“It was mostly on her right side and then became noticeable on both legs.

“I started driving her to a field or somewhere else soft for a walk to avoid hard surfaces, and she couldn’t play or have any fun without limping.”

Carol, from Livingston, took Evie to her own vet and was referred to the specialists at East Neuk Vets, part of the My Family Vets network, where elbow dysplasia was diagnosed.

Despite following all the recommended treatment to try to manage the condition, it progressed so much it became badly debilitating.

High tech machine for human wrists

After further assessment at East Neuk Vets, Evie was deemed suitable as the first patient to undergo the new procedure with a high-tech machine used for hospital ops on human wrists.

“Evie had a chronic lameness that was really affecting her day-to-day life,” explains vet Padraig Egan.

Padraig treated Evie at East Neuk Vets. Image: My Family Vet

“Ordinarily she would have been too small to have this minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery. We could usually only do this type of procedure on dogs of at least 10kg, while Evie was only 7kg.

“But thanks to this new machine, which has a minute camera which we put in the joint and monitor on a laptop, we can now treat very small dogs.

“It lets us get into tiny areas with just two little incisions, and avoiding open surgery means we can get a patient on the road to recovery in half the time.

“By investing in equipment normally only used on humans, we’re proud to offer a treatment that can make such a difference to smaller and smaller patients across the country.”

Evie is now back to full fitness, says owner Carol. Image: Carol Robertson

Carol noticed an improvement in Evie within a matter of days.

She has thrived since the procedure and is back to full fitness.

‘She’s loving life’

“It almost seemed too good to be true at first, but she has a great quality of life again,” says Carol.

“She’s able to exercise, run, play with my nieces and do all the things she wants to.

“We took her on a holiday on the North Coast 500. She was up and down glens and splashing in rivers and the sea. She even won second place in a local dog show.

“She’s not on any painkillers, is loving life and bringing such joy.”

  • East Neuk Vets is part of My Family Vets, a nationwide network of veterinary practices and referral hospitals.

