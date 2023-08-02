How ‘cocktail of drugs’ helped retired police chief from Perth in bowel cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing
Health & Wellbeing

How ‘cocktail of drugs’ helped retired police chief from Perth in bowel cancer battle

Iain Macleod was initially given a maximum of three years to live until he was offered the drug Panitumumab in seven rounds of chemotherapy treatment. Debbie Clarke reports.

Debbie Clarke
Iain Macleod explains how a targeted cancer drug helped him live through stage 4 bowel cancer.
Iain Macleod, from Perth, explains how a targeted cancer drug, Panitumumab, helped him live through stage 4 bowel cancer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

June 28, 2018 is a day that will forever be etched in Iain Macleod’s memory.

It was the day the retired senior police officer was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

“I had no symptoms at all,” says Iain.

“It was the bowel screening test I had which picked it up and the results came back positive.

“I then had a colonoscopy.

“They found the tumour and took a number of samples for biopsy.

“This confirmed the tumour was cancerous.”

Iain, 67, who lives in Pitcairngreen, outside Perth, went on to have a CT and MRI scans which revealed the cancer had spread from his bowel to his liver.

“The initial diagnosis was stage 4 cancer so it was very advanced. I was also told the cancer was inoperable.”

However, a new targeted cancer drug, Panitumumab, proved to be a game-changer for Iain, who was the deputy Chief Constable of Central Scotland Police before retiring at the end of 2010.

And he believes it played a part in helping him survive through stage four bowel cancer.

Iain’s initial bowel cancer prognosis

Initially Iain was told the cancer was inoperable because there were a number of cancerous sites on his liver.

And to remove all of them would have meant leaving him without a functioning liver.

Iain’s consultant oncologist suggested he could have palliative chemotherapy which would improve his chances of living a bit longer.

But it would be a case of looking at an extra two to three years maximum.

A glimmer of hope for retired police chief Iain

However, there was a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Iain Macleod.
Retired police chief Iain Macleod from Perth. He was given the cancer drug, Panitumumab. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Iain, who spent the majority of his 34-year police service career in Tayside – eventually rising through the ranks to become assistant chief constable of Tayside Police – explained: “My oncologist told me they could do some further work on the material they took through the biopsy.

“This was to find out if the cancer contained a particular gene.

“And if it did, that would make me a candidate for one of the more targeted therapies.”

Iain went on to have his first round of conventional chemotherapy two weeks after the diagnosis.

And it was then he received some positive news.

“My oncologist got in touch to say the results were back and that the cancer I had, had this particular [RAS] gene.

“He then asked if I would be ok to have that therapy included in my treatment, which I knew was a no-brainer.”

So during his second cycle, the cancer drug Panitumumab was added to his chemotherapy.

What is cancer drug Panitumumab and how does it work?

The targeted cancer drug Panitumumab, which is also known by its brand name, Vectibix, has been in use at NHS Scotland for the past six years.

In April 2017 Panitumumab was recommended as an option in NHS Scotland for some previously untreated types of cancer.

This was set out in guidance from Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

According to Cancer Research UK, Panitumumab is used a treatment for bowel cancer that has spread to other areas of the body and it works by blocking signals that tell cancer cells to divide and grow.

Panitumumab only works on bowel cancers that have a normal RAS gene.

How many people in Scotland have bowel cancer?

According to statistics from Public Health Scotland, around 4,000 people in Scotland are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year.

In the UK as a whole, nearly 43,000 people are diagnosed every 12 months – this equates to nearly 120 people every day.

Chances of survival for at least five years with stage four bowel cancer are less than 10%, while for stage one it is nearly 100%.

New drug offers hope in bowel cancer battle

The grandad-of-five had a total of eight cycles of chemotherapy.

Seven rounds included the targeted cancer drug, Panitumumab.

And in November 2018 he had an MRI scan which revealed that his tumour had stabilised.

He then had another scan three months later in February 2019.

Iain said: “At that point my oncologist told me that the primary tumour had reduced in size by 50%.

“There had also been a significant reduction in the number of cancerous sites on the liver.

“As a result, I was now a candidate for surgery. It was unbelievable.

“I was absolutely over the moon with the news. I went from no chance of a cure to well, maybe there is a wee bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

Iain said his consultant surgeon told him he could give him between a 10 and 30% chance of surviving beyond five years if he had the surgery.

“I was always going to do the surgery, once I knew it was an option.

“Nothing was going to put me off.

“Things then happened really quickly and within a fortnight I was in the operating theatre at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”

Iain’s surgery at Ninewells Hospital

Iain ended up spending a month in hospital after the surgery in March 2019 – with two of the four weeks recovering in high dependency.

Iain Macleod pictured in hospital after having surgery to remove the tumour
Iain Macleod, pictured in hospital after having surgery to remove the tumour. Image: Iain Macleod.

He had been told beforehand he would wake up in high dependency due to the complex nature of the operation.

As part of the surgery, high frequency radio waves targeted all the cancerous sites on Iain’s liver.

The primary tumour had also affected his bladder too which resulted in part of it being removed.

“I felt ok when I woke up although I was very sore. It took a good few days for me to get back on my feet,” he said.

“But all the staff and the physios were tremendous in getting me through that.”

Scans show no recurrence of the cancer

Iain went on to have check-ups every three months post-surgery and then subsequently six-monthly checks.

But so far all the scans he had – including a blood-marker test – have shown no recurrence of the cancer.

Iain said: “As best they can tell the cancer has been eradicated although consultants would never use the term ‘cured’ especially when talking about stage 4 cancer.

“What is interesting is that I am a member of Bowel Cancer Support UK and within that group, there is quite a number who had the same cocktail of drugs as I was given.

“They have had similar outcomes to me.

“While we will never be able to say it was definitely the addition of that drug which got me to surgery.

“But I think that particular combination of drugs works.”

Five years since Perth man Iain Macleod was diagnosed

It has now been five years since Iain’s bowel cancer diagnosis and today he is in good health.

And it is incredible to think he was initially only given three years to live.

Until it was discovered Iain had a particular gene which proved to be a game-changer in how his bowel cancer could be treated.

He said: “When I was first diagnosed, initially I was shocked.

“It turns your world upside down.

“But I decided it was really important to stay positive.

Retired police chief Iain Macleod from Perth, who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer, with his wife Jackie.
Retired police chief Iain Macleod from Perth, was given the drug Panitumumab in his battle with stage 4 bowel cancer. He is pictured with his wife Jackie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Throughout this journey, I have also had the most incredible support from my wife Jackie, 67, and family.

“My children, Lynsey, 37, and Calum, 35, and five grandchildren, Cameron, 6, Finlay, 5 Hamish, 5, Bonnie, 3 and Ruaridh, 2 have all played a huge part in keeping me focussed and positive.

“I hope hearing my story will give people, who have just been diagnosed, hope.”

He added: “I really want to thank my consultant oncologist, my consultant surgeon and everyone else at NHS Tayside who have provided me with the finest treatment and care I could have wished for.

“I really appreciate everything they did for me.

“I am really grateful to have been given more time [that] I never thought I would have.”

