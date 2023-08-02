STEVE FINAN: Failure to ban fireworks in Dundee risks repeat of Kirkton riots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Failure to ban fireworks in Dundee risks repeat of Kirkton riots

The fireworks control zone consultation takes 16 weeks - November 5 is only 13 weeks away.

It is now too late to consult on a fireworks ban before Bonfire Night.
It is now too late to consult on a fireworks ban before Bonfire Night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

We aren’t far away from the anniversary of the Kirkton riot of October 31, 2022 and Dundee City Council could have taken a decisive step to ensure there won’t be a repeat.

But they haven’t done so.

In June, the Scottish Government passed Firework Control Zones (FCZ) legislation, which gave local authorities the ability to create areas where it is illegal to set off fireworks.

However, there has to be an eight-week consultation period, followed by a further two-month notice period.

Not just Dundee, no local authority in Scotland launched a consultation to set up an FCZ.

And now it is too late. The consultation and notice periods take 16 weeks – November 5 is only 13 weeks away.

Too late for firework ban in Dundee

The introduction of these powers stemmed from campaigning by police following significant disorder around Bonfire Night in 2022. The worst disturbance in Scotland, as we know, was in Kirkton.

That night, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander compared the Kirkton scenes to a “war-torn nation” and “the sort of thing you’d expect in an action movie”. Dundee’s MSPs Joe FitzPatrick and Shona Robison wrote a joint letter of concern to the police commissioner.

The police lobbied the government for more powers under the law. Holyrood obliged. But the city council hasn’t used the legislation.

Opinion writer Steve Finan
Steve Finan says an opportunity to ban fireworks was missed.

Why not?

And I wonder what the police think of this inaction?

I reckon I can I tell you what lots of kids saw in the Kirkton riots: a chance to wreak havoc, chase the police out their area, and an opportunity to raise merry hell with almost no consequences.

There might be a few who fancy another go this year.

Would you be surprised, this winter, to see disturbances in Dundee in which rockets are launched at the emergency services?

Riot police had to be called to Kirkton last Halloween.
Riot police had to be called to Kirkton last Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I doubt the police and firies will be surprised either. I hope it won’t happen, but it certainly can’t be discounted.

For laddies of a certain age and disposition, getting their hands on fireworks is like being equipped with artillery. Not many of them would confront a firefighter face to face (they’d not come out of that well) but fire a rocket at them? That’s a lot easier.

What is being done to prevent a repeat of last year? What’s the council’s plan? How are the emergency services to be protected?

Surely there is a plan, because we couldn’t have all the colourful “war-torn” language just nine months ago then blithely disregard the possibility of repeat problems this year.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander described the scenes as something from a war-torn nation. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

I’m sure there is a plan. There has to be a plan. What is it?

If the government’s FCZ legislation wasn’t enacted, and no other preparations have been made, how are we to stop lives being endangered by firework-launching youths in Dundee this winter?

Mr Alexander, Mr FitzPatrick, Ms Robison – don’t say you weren’t warned, don’t wring your hands and issue calls for action when bonfire season comes around.

And don’t be surprised by which direction the fingers of blame will point.

