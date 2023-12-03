Glenrothes grandad Gordon was lonely, depressed and verging on suicidal – until a man with a guitar helped save his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes grandad Gordon was lonely, depressed and verging on suicidal – until a man with a guitar helped save his life

Gordon Smith was at his lowest ebb during lockdown and had no idea where to turn - then he was invited along to The Friendship Cabin in Glenrothes.

By Gayle Ritchie
Musician David Hood helped Glenrothes grandad Gordon Smith's depression to lift. Image: Chris Reekie.
Lonely, depressed, and withdrawn, Gordon Smith was struggling with his mental health and in desperate need of help.

The Glenrothes grandad was at his lowest ebb during lockdown in August 2021 and had no idea where to turn.

“I wasn’t coping,” reflects the 60-year-old. “My life seemed to be going nowhere and I didn’t know what to do about it.

“I hadn’t spoken a word to anyone in ages and I was starting to think life was worthless.”

Under constant pressure

Gordon’s sons had moved away from Fife – so he rarely saw them – and the constant pressure of being a carer for his 82-year-old mum was taking its toll.

He needed time out – a space where he could meet other people, and where he could open up and enjoy himself.

When he was invited along to The Friendship Cabin in Glenrothes two years ago, he was full of scepticism.

He was anxious, too, fearing he wouldn’t have the confidence to talk to people.

Gordon’s mood soon lifted

After a bit of gentle coaxing from manager Pearl Weepers, Gordon agreed to give it a bash. He struggled initially, but soon after joining he found his mood was lifting, and that he was getting his zest for life back.

Gordon is in his element at The Friendship Cabin. Image: Chris Reekie.

The best thing about it? The singing and dancing! These weekly sessions, run by the charity Music in Hospitals and Care and its musician David Hood, put a huge smile back on Gordon’s face and a massive spring in his step.

Charity music project saved Gordon’s life

The father-of-six and grandfather-of-two is adamant that the charity music project “saved his life”.

“My life seemed to be going nowhere,” reflects Gordon. “I was in a very bad place due to family problems.

“I’ve been a carer for my mum for the last 15 years and things were getting on top of me. I just wasn’t coping.

“I wanted to get out into the community to speak to people and make new friends but I didn’t know where to begin.

“When Pearl, the volunteer co-ordinator, invited me along to the Friendship Cabin in August 2021, I was depressed and really at my lowest.

“It was hard work and for the first few weeks, I didn’t think it was for me. I didn’t feel I was fitting in with people and it was a real struggle. But I decided to keep at it.

“I had nothing else to go to – and soon enough I began really enjoying it, speaking more, and meeting friendly people. My confidence slowly started to grow.”

The healing power of live music

But it was the music that really lifted Gordon’s spirits and helped him to forget his worries. When he met David, who entertains folk at the Friendship Club with his guitar, he found he was in his element.

“I love music and I love to try to sing – and dance,” says Gordon.

Live music at The Friendship Cabin certainly helps to lift the spirits! Image: Chris Reekie.

“I used to play the accordion when I was younger and play the side drum in a band, so I can keep a beat.

“David really helped bring me out of myself and I found that being there with music, singing and dancing, was so good for my mental health.

Music sparked memories

“It helped calm me down, and the music sparked a lot of great memories.

“David certainly knows how to get people going and if you have an off day, he’s sure to pick you up.

“The Friendship Club and the live music changed my life. I dread to think what would’ve happened if I hadn’t been able to go there. It’s frightening!”

Top tunes played at the club include Roy Orbison’s Penny Arcade and Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

“We go mad for that!” says Gordon. “Everyone is up on their feet, singing and dancing. If they’re not, I’ll go round and haul them up!

“It’s such a great feeling! Even folk with Zimmer frames are up on their feet!”

David Hood has a festive chat with folk at The Friendship Cabin. Image: Chris Reekie.

Around 75% of centre users are women, says Gordon, but the hope is that more men will be encouraged to head along.

Being Santa

Gordon took on the coveted role of Santa in 2021, and he’s planning to do so again this Christmas. “Folk say I’ve got the belly for it!” he laughs.

“I love dressing up and seeing people happy and smiling. I do a few ‘ho ho hos’ and ring a bell. Everyone loves it.”

Gordon’s mum comes along to the centre once a week – and she too loves to have a wee jive.

As for Gordon, he’s become part of the fabric of the place and is now a board director for The Friendship Cabin.

And when Pearl asked if he fancied running quizzes at the centre, he jumped at the opportunity.

Sense of direction

It’s having this newfound sense of direction that’s helped him to flourish.

“Pearl and David gave me the chance to come out of myself,” he reflects. “It’s changed me as a person – it’s saved my life.

“Music just seems to lift things. You focus on enjoying it and living for the here and now.

Gordon going for it! Image: Chris Reekie.

“Pearl calls me her right-hand man these days and I’m more than happy to step in when she’s away.”

Improving health and wellbeing

The music sessions are run by Music in Hospitals & Care, a charity that improves the health and wellbeing of children and adults through the healing power of live music.

This includes those living with dementia, mental health problems, or who are seriously ill.

David Hood’s live music sessions go down a storm at The Friendship Cabin. Image: Chris Reekie.

During Christmas their musicians run festive live music sessions right across the UK to lift the spirits of people in hospitals, hospices, care homes, day centres, special schools and community settings.

The Friendship Cabin offers a caring, friendly, stimulating, and welcoming service that allows vulnerable adults to socialise, relax and enjoy a variety of activities in Glenrothes. It is part of Fife Council’s voluntary Warm Welcome scheme. For further information, contact Pearl Weepers on 07423 154632.

Conversation