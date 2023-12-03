Kevin Holt reveals what Dundee United must do to right cup wrongs when they return to Championship action

Kevin Holt has backed Dundee United to right the wrongs of their cup calamities when they return to Championship action.

Holt, who has netted eight times for Jim Goodwin’s side this term, is still furious over the six goals United conceded at Falkirk and Queen Of The South – a tally equal to their entire ‘goals against’ column in the league.

The postponement on Friday afternoon of Saturday’s clash with Greenock Morton means the Tangerines must wait to get their Championship campaign back up and running.

But when they do, Holt is determined to help the Tangerines rebuild the solid foundation that has allowed them to remain unbeaten in the league.

Holt said: “We’ve been great in the league defensively. We’ve conceded the least amount in the league and looked solid for large parts as a team.

“The last two games have been hugely disappointing as team, losing so many goals. Personally, I’m not happy conceding six goals in two games. I don’t think anybody is and we’re looking to get back to clean sheets.

“We’re looking to have that bit more control in games rather than ending up like a basketball game where you get stretched and it’s more open.

“When you’re behind against Falkirk and Queen Of The South it can end up end-to-end and that can happen in cup football.”

He added: “It’s been solid from our point of view with a back four and Jack (Walton) in goals and we felt confident and comfortable.

“What got us our success at the start of the season was that solid foundation as the team – that gave us the platform to win games 1-0, 2-0 and there’s been the odd game where we’ve been more ruthless.

“It’s great but that’s not going to happen every week in this league – keeping clean sheets is key for us.

“Everyone wanted a cup run and it’s frustrating but the aim at the start was to win the league and get the club back into the Premiership.

“It’s still our main objective – if you look at the league campaign only it’s been a positive season for us.