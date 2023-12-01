Jim Goodwin reveals message to Dundee United stars as Tannadice boss serves pointed ‘reminder’

Jim Goodwin has acknowledged the “outside noise” following Dundee United’s Scottish Cup exit against Queen of the South.

However, the United boss is determined to maintain a sense of perspective.

Goodwin is cognisant that criticism will inevitably follow the club’s second cup loss in the space of eight days, having also exited the SPFL Trust Trophy to Falkirk in the prior fixture.

I think it’s important to remind people that we’ve lost one game in 90 minutes in the last four months. Jim Goodwin

However, he is adamant the frustration will not be allowed to “fester” as the table-topping Tangerines pursue a 14th Championship fixture without defeat this weekend.

Struggling Morton are the opponents at Cappielow.

“My message to the players has been one of positivity,” said Goodwin.

“It’s my job as manager to reflect, analyse and learn lessons from it. But we’re not going to change a great deal for Saturday, in terms of approach. We’ll try and play our possession-based football and play with pace and intensity.

“I can’t ask for much more, other than to be clinical and ruthless in front of goal. We should have won last weekend, but their goalkeeper (Harry Stone) was exceptional on the day.

“We’re not going to allow that disappointment to fester. The focus is on the main objective, which is promotion to the Premiership.”

He added: “There’s always a lot of noise outside a club when the big team loses to a smaller team. We know cup upsets can happen.

“But I think it’s important to remind people that we’ve lost ONE game in 90 minutes in the last four months, we’re top of the league; scored the most and conceded the least.”

Goodwin: Morton are “fighting for their lives”

Goodwin knows how tough an assignment awaits when the Terrors come up against Dougie Imrie’s side, even with the Cappielow outfit toiling four points adrift at the foot of the Championship.

“Dougie and his players are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table,” he continued. “Morton are an organised, direct side and like to get the ball to the two target men up top.

“They compete well all over the pitch, so we’ve got to do that element of the game first and foremost; win those individual battles, play with a controlled aggression and then play our game.”

Making amends

Indeed, Morton showcased their stubbornness by claiming a 1-1 draw at Tannadice earlier this season, with Robbie Muirhead capatalising on a mix-up between Jack Walton and Declan Gallagher to score.

That cancelled out Louis Moult’s opener.

He added: “We remember the game at Tannadice. It wasn’t easy and we needed to fight and scrap for every ball. Saturday will be no different.

“It wasn’t our best performance of the season. Morton got plenty of bodies back behind the ball and were very aggressive. We didn’t get any rhythm to our game on that day.

“But we did get ourselves in front – and then a mix-up at the back gives Morton the equaliser, which can happen.”

Tony Watt and Archie Meekison will both be absent for the journey west.