3 injury worries for Dundee ahead of Motherwell trip as Tony Docherty challenges Dark Blues to show their bouncebackability once more

Bouncebackability has been a strong feature of Dundee this season under Tony Docherty.

Prior to last week’s clash with Hibs, the Dark Blues had lost four times this campaign and on each occasion they responded in the next game by picking up a positive result.

On three of those occasions, they followed up the defeat by winning.

Now boss Docherty is challenging his squad to show that ability again when they travel to Motherwell on Saturday.

However, he does think a similar type of display to the one shown in the 2-1 defeat to Hibs will bring a more positive result.

“It speaks volumes about the mentality and resilience in the squad that we’ve been able to bounce back from bad results this season,” Docherty said.

“We analysed the Hibs performance and, as a squad we thought it was a strong enough performance to win the game.

“We have a point to prove this Saturday.

“We’ve dropped down the form table so we want to get back up there again.

“Motherwell had a very positive result at Celtic last time out so they’ll be buoyed by that.

“They are a good team. We know exactly what type of team they are.

“And we’ll have to be at our best if we want to win the game.”

Josh Mulligan

Docherty will be without Mexican striker Diego Pineda for the Premiership trip to Fir Park while fellow frontman Amadou Bakayoko has recovered from his knock.

Returning to contention will be Scotland U/21 star Josh Mulligan after his lengthy spell out due to suspension and injury.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured since September 23 but stepped up his recovery from hernia surgery with Dundee’s reserve side on Tuesday.

An experienced line-up ran out 4-0 winners.

“That was his first game since his hernia so we’re pleased he came through it OK,” Docherty said.

“He was really strong against Livingston.

“Josh has been out since the Kilmarnock game and missed Scotland U/21 duty so he’s champing at the bit.

“He’s trained really well and looking good.”

He added: “Every one of the players in the reserve game made an impression.

“On the back of a good performance against Hibs it feels good to see such a strong level of competition.

“The players know they need to be ready.

“Tuesday wasn’t a game just for a game sake, it was about making sure everyone is equipped and ready.

“Everyone needs to be ready because anything can happen.”

Three doubts

Docherty is, though, fretting over the fitness of three of his players.

Liverpool loanee Owen Beck is among them after tacking a hefty knock in a challenge from Rocky Bushiri against Hibs.

Losing him would be a major blow ahead of the weekend game.

“Diego Pineda will miss Saturday and we have a couple of wee knocks,” Docherty added.

“Owen Beck as a result of the tackle against Hibs, he’s struggling a wee bit. Charlie Reilly picked up a knock and so did Malachi Boateng.

“But I’m hopeful those three will be fine come the weekend.”