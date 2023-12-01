3 injury worries for Dundee ahead of Motherwell trip as Tony Docherty challenges Dark Blues to show their bouncebackability once more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 injury worries for Dundee ahead of Motherwell trip as Tony Docherty challenges Dark Blues to show their bouncebackability once more

The Dee head to Motherwell on Saturday after four straight home matches.

By George Cran
Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker

Bouncebackability has been a strong feature of Dundee this season under Tony Docherty.

Prior to last week’s clash with Hibs, the Dark Blues had lost four times this campaign and on each occasion they responded in the next game by picking up a positive result.

On three of those occasions, they followed up the defeat by winning.

Now boss Docherty is challenging his squad to show that ability again when they travel to Motherwell on Saturday.

However, he does think a similar type of display to the one shown in the 2-1 defeat to Hibs will bring a more positive result.

“It speaks volumes about the mentality and resilience in the squad that we’ve been able to bounce back from bad results this season,” Docherty said.

Dundee FC bounced back after defeat to Rangers by beating Livingston. Image: SNS

“We analysed the Hibs performance and, as a squad we thought it was a strong enough performance to win the game.

“We have a point to prove this Saturday.

“We’ve dropped down the form table so we want to get back up there again.

“Motherwell had a very positive result at Celtic last time out so they’ll be buoyed by that.

“They are a good team. We know exactly what type of team they are.

“And we’ll have to be at our best if we want to win the game.”

Josh Mulligan

Docherty will be without Mexican striker Diego Pineda for the Premiership trip to Fir Park while fellow frontman Amadou Bakayoko has recovered from his knock.

Returning to contention will be Scotland U/21 star Josh Mulligan after his lengthy spell out due to suspension and injury.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured since September 23 but stepped up his recovery from hernia surgery with Dundee’s reserve side on Tuesday.

Josh Mulligan (right) is available for Dundee FC once more. Image: SNS

An experienced line-up ran out 4-0 winners.

“That was his first game since his hernia so we’re pleased he came through it OK,” Docherty said.

“He was really strong against Livingston.

“Josh has been out since the Kilmarnock game and missed Scotland U/21 duty so he’s champing at the bit.

“He’s trained really well and looking good.”

Zach Robinson scored for Dundee reserves on Tuesday. Image: SNS

He added: “Every one of the players in the reserve game made an impression.

“On the back of a good performance against Hibs it feels good to see such a strong level of competition.

“The players know they need to be ready.

“Tuesday wasn’t a game just for a game sake, it was about making sure everyone is equipped and ready.

“Everyone needs to be ready because anything can happen.”

Three doubts

Docherty is, though, fretting over the fitness of three of his players.

Liverpool loanee Owen Beck is among them after tacking a hefty knock in a challenge from Rocky Bushiri against Hibs.

Losing him would be a major blow ahead of the weekend game.

“Diego Pineda will miss Saturday and we have a couple of wee knocks,” Docherty added.

“Owen Beck as a result of the tackle against Hibs, he’s struggling a wee bit. Charlie Reilly picked up a knock and so did Malachi Boateng.

“But I’m hopeful those three will be fine come the weekend.”

Conversation