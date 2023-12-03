Meet the woman inspired to make Broughty Ferry salon a success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the woman inspired to make Broughty Ferry salon a success

From working in a chip shop to running the spa at a luxury hotel, Laura Kennedy has had a varied career. Now she's focused on making her own venture a long-lasting success.

Laura Kennedy, who runs Evermore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

The businesswoman behind a popular wellness salon in Tayside has enjoyed a varied career.

Evermore Wellbeing on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, was started by Laura Kennedy.

From working as a 12-year-old helping out in a Broughty Ferry chip shop to Clarks shoe shop, Laura’s early working career also included bar work, waitressing, call centres and deliveries – the list goes on.

She also worked as duty manager at the Odeon cinema in Dundee and as a spa therapist at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

It was July 2015 when the entrepreneur took the plunge with her own venture.

Laura said: “I wanted to give it a go to see if I was good enough.

“I rented space from another beauty therapist where I was given two days a week to work from – we shared the same room.

“Looking back, it surprises me that I lasted more than a month. Everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong, but it is all part of the process. It makes me laugh now.

“It is when you are at your lowest you are tested. My passion has always been too strong to give up.”

Inspirations for Evermore boss

Laura said she was inspired by her parents, Lauraine and Roger, her mentor and former manager, Kim, and her husband, Ross.

She added: “From when I was small my parents always showed me what hard work looked like, as they had a business of their own. I saw the sacrifice and long hours they put in.

“My dad… also told me never to cut corners which I never forget.”

Laura outside Evermore in Broughty Ferry.
Laura outside the Gray Street premises. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said Kim’s support spurred her on to launch Evermore.

The 39-year-old added: “She is one of the most inspirational people I have ever met, and if it was not for her none of this would have ever happened.

“I lacked confidence in a lot of areas and she always pushed me out of my comfort zones – which developed me professionally and personally.”

Laura said husband, Ross, was her “biggest cheerleader”, adding: “If I was to tell him tomorrow I wanted to be an astronaut, he would probably buy me the suit.”

Opening Broughty Ferry salon Evermore

After some initial struggles, Laura decided there was a gap in the market to open her own business.

The Evermore salon began trading in November 2020.

She added: “I wanted to create a fully-inclusive salon focusing on spa treatments available to clients living with cancer and other illnesses.

“Quite often they were faced with boundaries when it came to their relaxation and wellbeing needs.

“This was when I started to look for bigger premises and recruit a team.”

Laura offers a range of treatments at the Broughty Ferry salon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Laura said the people of Broughty Ferry welcomed the new business with open arms.

She added: “The salon looked like a florists, with gifts and cards from my regular clients. It was really a heart-warming welcome.”

Evermore is much in demand for massage/facial treatments and its bespoke treatment of the month.

The salon’s youngest customers are teenagers, while the oldest are centenarians.

Laura added: “We are very busy. We offer a wait-list option on our website which clients can add their names to and they are notified first of available appointments.”

Pride at Evermore team

Laura described the six Evermore staff as hugely talented.

“The whole team works extremely hard to provide outstanding treatments and their passion for our clients’ well-being shines through every treatment.

“I am so proud of each one of them.

Laura and the Evermore team.
Laura has praised the Evermore team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It has become apparent that more people are looking to spend more time focusing on their own well-being. What used to be called a luxury is now a necessity for most.

“If you are not one for going for relaxation treatments, then I urge you to. The difference you will feel with only having one treatment is astounding.”

Conversation