Meet the woman inspired to make Broughty Ferry salon a success

The businesswoman behind a popular wellness salon in Tayside has enjoyed a varied career.

Evermore Wellbeing on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, was started by Laura Kennedy.

From working as a 12-year-old helping out in a Broughty Ferry chip shop to Clarks shoe shop, Laura’s early working career also included bar work, waitressing, call centres and deliveries – the list goes on.

She also worked as duty manager at the Odeon cinema in Dundee and as a spa therapist at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

It was July 2015 when the entrepreneur took the plunge with her own venture.

Laura said: “I wanted to give it a go to see if I was good enough.

“I rented space from another beauty therapist where I was given two days a week to work from – we shared the same room.

“Looking back, it surprises me that I lasted more than a month. Everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong, but it is all part of the process. It makes me laugh now.

“It is when you are at your lowest you are tested. My passion has always been too strong to give up.”

Inspirations for Evermore boss

Laura said she was inspired by her parents, Lauraine and Roger, her mentor and former manager, Kim, and her husband, Ross.

She added: “From when I was small my parents always showed me what hard work looked like, as they had a business of their own. I saw the sacrifice and long hours they put in.

“My dad… also told me never to cut corners which I never forget.”

She said Kim’s support spurred her on to launch Evermore.

The 39-year-old added: “She is one of the most inspirational people I have ever met, and if it was not for her none of this would have ever happened.

“I lacked confidence in a lot of areas and she always pushed me out of my comfort zones – which developed me professionally and personally.”

Laura said husband, Ross, was her “biggest cheerleader”, adding: “If I was to tell him tomorrow I wanted to be an astronaut, he would probably buy me the suit.”

Opening Broughty Ferry salon Evermore

After some initial struggles, Laura decided there was a gap in the market to open her own business.

The Evermore salon began trading in November 2020.

She added: “I wanted to create a fully-inclusive salon focusing on spa treatments available to clients living with cancer and other illnesses.

“Quite often they were faced with boundaries when it came to their relaxation and wellbeing needs.

“This was when I started to look for bigger premises and recruit a team.”

Laura said the people of Broughty Ferry welcomed the new business with open arms.

She added: “The salon looked like a florists, with gifts and cards from my regular clients. It was really a heart-warming welcome.”

Evermore is much in demand for massage/facial treatments and its bespoke treatment of the month.

The salon’s youngest customers are teenagers, while the oldest are centenarians.

Laura added: “We are very busy. We offer a wait-list option on our website which clients can add their names to and they are notified first of available appointments.”

Pride at Evermore team

Laura described the six Evermore staff as hugely talented.

“The whole team works extremely hard to provide outstanding treatments and their passion for our clients’ well-being shines through every treatment.

“I am so proud of each one of them.

“It has become apparent that more people are looking to spend more time focusing on their own well-being. What used to be called a luxury is now a necessity for most.

“If you are not one for going for relaxation treatments, then I urge you to. The difference you will feel with only having one treatment is astounding.”