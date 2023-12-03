Closure-threatened Arbroath creche insists improvements being made after scathing inspection reports

Bosses at an Arbroath creche threatened with closure insist they are making improvements after two scathing inspection reports.

The Care Inspectorate issued an improvement notice to Bizzy Bees on Ogilvie Place after finding a series of requirements placed on the service had not been met.

An initial inspection in May branded areas of the creche’s operation “weak” or “unsatisfactory”.

Ten requirements were placed on the creche along with five areas for improvement.

A follow-up in August found three had been met, however, another follow-up visit in early November found the remaining seven still had not.

As a result, the creche – which provides care for up to 20 pre-school children at once – was issued an improvement notice.

The notice told bosses the facility could have its registration removed, and effectively be shut down, if they did not meet a series of requirements by certain dates throughout November and the start of December.

The owners of the creche now insist they have “fixed” or are in the process of addressing the issues raised.

A report on the November follow-up inspection said a range of issues had been discovered at Bizzy Bees.

This included some medication consent forms for children going uncompleted or unsigned by parents and concerns over the storage of medication.

A gap was found in the boundary fence in the outdoor play area that could lead to children escaping.

Inspectors also said clearer and more accurate procedures were needed in the event of an emergency evacuation, along with hygiene improvements around handwashing and the cleaning of toys after sessions.

The Care Inspectorate further said more training was needed in child protection.

The improvement notice issued to the creche said the following improvements were required, with deadlines set for dates in November and December 1:

Medical forms must be completely filled out by families and staff need to be aware of children’s medical needs and medication

Risks in the outdoor and indoor environments must be assessed – including a gap in the boundary fence in the garden

The evacuation procedures must be reviewed and updated following a visit from the fire service

Staff must be made aware of how to report and record child protection issues appropriately and must have completed training

Effective handwashing and sanitising by staff and children must take place

Toys must be appropriately cleaned after use

However, inspectors did note warm interactions between staff and children at Bizzy Bees during their initial inspection.

When contacted by The Courier, a statement issued by the creche said: “When Bizzy Bees initially was granted registration from the Care Inspectorate, we weren’t told of all the paperwork we would have to be continually doing and that, even though we’re a creche with some children only attending two hours per week, we would be classed the same as a day nursery.

“This is all very new and, at times, confusing for us but along with support from the Care Inspectorate, we are getting there.

“Also, we’ve had so much extra paperwork added to our busy workload over the last few months as we’ve applied for a move to a new premises.

“Obviously we were extremely unhappy with our report but we have fixed/are in the process of improving in many areas.

“The children’s safety, happiness and overall wellbeing has always been and always will be our priority.”

The Care Inspectorate says it will follow up on the demands it made, but if it is not satisfied, “will not hesitate to take further action”.

