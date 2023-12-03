Closure-threatened Arbroath creche insists improvements being made after scathing inspection reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Closure-threatened Arbroath creche insists improvements being made after scathing inspection reports

The Care Inspectorate issued an improvement notice to Bizzy Bees.

By Kieran Webster
Bizzy Bees signs on the windows.
Bizzy Bees creche in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Bosses at an Arbroath creche threatened with closure insist they are making improvements after two scathing inspection reports.

The Care Inspectorate issued an improvement notice to Bizzy Bees on Ogilvie Place after finding a series of requirements placed on the service had not been met.

An initial inspection in May branded areas of the creche’s operation “weak” or “unsatisfactory”.

Ten requirements were placed on the creche along with five areas for improvement.

A follow-up in August found three had been met, however, another follow-up visit in early November found the remaining seven still had not.

As a result, the creche – which provides care for up to 20 pre-school children at once – was issued an improvement notice.

The notice told bosses the facility could have its registration removed, and effectively be shut down, if they did not meet a series of requirements by certain dates throughout November and the start of December.

The owners of the creche now insist they have “fixed” or are in the process of addressing the issues raised.

Inspectors find issues with medication, boundary fence and hygiene at Bizzy Bees creche in Arbroath

A report on the November follow-up inspection said a range of issues had been discovered at Bizzy Bees.

This included some medication consent forms for children going uncompleted or unsigned by parents and concerns over the storage of medication.

A gap was found in the boundary fence in the outdoor play area that could lead to children escaping.

Inspectors also said clearer and more accurate procedures were needed in the event of an emergency evacuation, along with hygiene improvements around handwashing and the cleaning of toys after sessions.

The Care Inspectorate further said more training was needed in child protection.

Improvement notice served to Arbroath creche

The improvement notice issued to the creche said the following improvements were required, with deadlines set for dates in November and December 1:

  • Medical forms must be completely filled out by families and staff need to be aware of children’s medical needs and medication
  • Risks in the outdoor and indoor environments must be assessed – including a gap in the boundary fence in the garden
  • The evacuation procedures must be reviewed and updated following a visit from the fire service
  • Staff must be made aware of how to report and record child protection issues appropriately and must have completed training
  • Effective handwashing and sanitising by staff and children must take place
  • Toys must be appropriately cleaned after use
Bizzy Bees in Arbroath.
Bizzy Bees has to make a series of improvements. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, inspectors did note warm interactions between staff and children at Bizzy Bees during their initial inspection.

When contacted by The Courier, a statement issued by the creche said: “When Bizzy Bees initially was granted registration from the Care Inspectorate, we weren’t told of all the paperwork we would have to be continually doing and that, even though we’re a creche with some children only attending two hours per week, we would be classed the same as a day nursery.

“This is all very new and, at times, confusing for us but along with support from the Care Inspectorate, we are getting there.

Bizzy Bees ‘extremely unhappy with inspection report but fixing issues’

“Also, we’ve had so much extra paperwork added to our busy workload over the last few months as we’ve applied for a move to a new premises.

“Obviously we were extremely unhappy with our report but we have fixed/are in the process of improving in many areas.

“The children’s safety, happiness and overall wellbeing has always been and always will be our priority.”

The Care Inspectorate says it will follow up on the demands it made, but if it is not satisfied, “will not hesitate to take further action”.

Last month, the Care Inspectorate found an out-of-school club in Dundee had failed to meet a series of requirements for improvement.

