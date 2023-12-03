Teen, 18, stabbed in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Teen, 18, stabbed in Perth city centre

Perth city centre street was sealed off for hours as a police investigation into the serious assault got underway.

By Neil Henderson
Police seal off South Methven Street in Perth.
Police seal off South Methven Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Perth city centre on Saturday night.

Emergency services including at least five police vehicles and two ambulances descended on South Methven Street shortly before 10pm

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers sealing off South Methven Street at the junction with Mill Street in Perth city centre a short time later.

Large police presence witnessed in Perth city centre.
Large police presence witnessed in Perth city centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police officers at the scene in South Methven Street.
Officers at the scene in South Methven Street. Image: Stuart Cowper
South Methven Street was sealed off by police.
South Methven Street was sealed off by police. Image: Supplied.
Police officers on South Methven Street in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Two police vans, a car and an ambulance were also seen on Kinnoull Street a short distance away at the same time.

Police have since confirmed that the 18-year-old was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

His condition is described as “serious but not life threatening” after suffering stab wounds in the incident.

Police sealed off South Methven Street

One eyewitness said he saw multiple emergency vehicles in the vicinity shortly after 9pm.

He added: “Police were everywhere and very quickly taped off South Methven Street.

A multi emergency response following the incident in Perth city centre
A multi emergency response following the incident in Perth city centre. Image: Supplied
A police officer at the scene.
A police officer at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper
Emergency vehicles parked up on Kinnoull Street in Perth city Centre.
Emergency vehicles parked up on Kinnoull Street in Perth city Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper

“I also saw one officer standing outside a block of flats where a fatal stabbing happened earlier this year.

“There were also three police vehicles and an ambulance parked on Kinnoull Street in the city centre at around the same time.”

Man,18, rushed to Perth Royal Infirmary

Bus services in the city centre were also affected with some services having to be rerouted as the area remained sealed off.

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55pm on Saturday we received a report of a serious assault in South Methven Street at Mill Street, Perth.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

 

