Teen, 18, stabbed in Perth city centre

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Perth city centre on Saturday night.

Emergency services including at least five police vehicles and two ambulances descended on South Methven Street shortly before 10pm

Eyewitnesses reported seeing officers sealing off South Methven Street at the junction with Mill Street in Perth city centre a short time later.

Two police vans, a car and an ambulance were also seen on Kinnoull Street a short distance away at the same time.

Police have since confirmed that the 18-year-old was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

His condition is described as “serious but not life threatening” after suffering stab wounds in the incident.

Police sealed off South Methven Street

One eyewitness said he saw multiple emergency vehicles in the vicinity shortly after 9pm.

He added: “Police were everywhere and very quickly taped off South Methven Street.

“I also saw one officer standing outside a block of flats where a fatal stabbing happened earlier this year.

“There were also three police vehicles and an ambulance parked on Kinnoull Street in the city centre at around the same time.”

Man,18, rushed to Perth Royal Infirmary

Bus services in the city centre were also affected with some services having to be rerouted as the area remained sealed off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55pm on Saturday we received a report of a serious assault in South Methven Street at Mill Street, Perth.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

“Enquiries are ongoing.”