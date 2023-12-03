New snow and ice warning for Monday as temperatures to drop to -3C overnight

A new weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire with freezing temperatures to continue into Monday.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow alert from 5pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop as low as -3C overnight in parts with the warning covering Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

The new weather warning reads: “Occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice.

“A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.”

How will the yellow weather warning affect you?

The Met Office also say to expect: