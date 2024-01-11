How Forfar slimmer Kylie hit the gym, lost four stone and reversed her Type 2 diabetes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Forfar slimmer Kylie hit the gym, lost four stone and reversed her Type 2 diabetes

The 35-year-old left her first fitness class in tears before returning stronger and more focused. Debbie Clarke reports.
Debbie Clarke
Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie lost four stone in six months.
Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie lost four stone in six months. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

When Kylie tried her first high intensity circuit class she felt so frumpy and unfit that she ended up leaving the session early in tears.

That was seven months ago.

Now the 35-year-old is not only regularly taking part in high intensity classes at the ladies-only gym, Club One Fitness in Forfar, she is also four stone lighter.

Kylie has completely overhauled her lifestyle, improving her eating habits and her overall fitness.

And even more remarkable, the assistant practitioner has been able to reverse her Type 2 diabetes after she was diagnosed with the condition last summer.

Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie.
Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“When I first joined Club One I was struggling to run for 20 seconds, I was so unfit.

“The first class I did was high-intensity circuits and it was very fast.

“I felt so unfit that I ended up getting so upset and I just walked out.

“I felt so ashamed of myself.”

After this incident, club instructor Beverly Smeaton messaged Kylie to make sure she was ok and encouraged her not to give up.

Since then, the former mental health nurse hasn’t looked back.

What made Kylie decide to join a gym?

For a while Kylie had been thinking about joining a gym and getting fit.

But it wasn’t until she saw an advert for a six-week shred at Club One Fitness at the end of May last year that she decided to give it a go.

Kylie Bowie before she embarked on her weight-loss journey.
Kylie Bowie before starting her weight-loss journey. Image: Kylie Bowie

Kylie, who is too self-conscious to reveal what her weight was when she started and what it is currently, said: “I have always struggled with my weight.

“I have been to gyms before and lost a lot of weight, before putting it all back on again, plus more.

“So I decided to bite the bullet again when I saw an advert for a six-week shred.

“I ended up losing 24lbs.”

Kylie working out with PT Kim MacDonald.
Kylie working out with PT Kim MacDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The six-week shred involved Kylie having her weight and before pics taken, being able to do three classes a week, encouragement to use the gym equipment as well as getting help with her nutrition.

After the six weeks were finished, Kylie was weighed again to see how much she had lost and photos were taken to show the difference in her body shape.

Type 2 diabetes diagnosis

It was also around this time in June 2023 that Kylie was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

This gave her another reason to get fit and healthy.

“I was at work one day at Carseview Centre, Dundee and I was experiencing some back pain in my kidney.

“So I went to the doctor who tested my blood sugar.

“It was confirmed I was Type 2 diabetic and I was put on medication.

“This gave me quite a fright and pushed me to get fit and lose some weight.”

Taking out a gym membership

After completing the six-week shred, Kylie decided to take out a full gym membership.

She continued doing classes and using equipment on the gym floor and enjoyed it so much she would work out five or six times a week.

Forfar slimmer Kylie during a PT session with instructor Kim MacDonald
Forfar slimmer Kylie during a PT session with instructor Kim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And in November she started doing personal training sessions with club owner Kim McDonald once a week.

“Kim would set up a programme for me which would include workouts for upper and lower body.

“I am now able to leg press 140kg and to start with I could only manage 30 kg.

“Kim has been really good at pushing me and she encourages me to keep going.”

Changing her diet

Kylie has also overhauled her diet and started eating more healthily.

Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie pictured before and after she lost four stone in weight
Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie pictured before and after she lost weight. Image: Kylie Bowie

This included swapping takeaways and snacks for proper nutritional meals.

“I work a lot of nightshifts at the hospital so I was just eating on the go a lot.

“I was eating carbohydrates and takeaways, just for convenience.

“But because I got help with my nutrition I got into a better routine of eating proper meals instead of snacking.

“I also started eating more fruit and veg and drinking water instead of fizzy juice.

“My biggest thing was crisps – I went from eating the family bags to going for lower fat crisps.

“I started eating more protein too,” she said, “so eating more things like chicken and cutting out chips and pasta.”

Reversing her Type 2 diabetes

Kylie’s partner, Kenny Petrie, 34, has Type 1 diabetes and having seen him doing daily insulin injections and at times becoming unwell with it, it made her determined to reverse her condition.

And, incredibly, she managed to do this four months after she was diagnosed.

“I had gone to the diabetic nurse for a check up and the nurse then told me my type 2 diabetes was in remission!

“She said it was a fantastic improvement and recovery and I couldn’t believe it – I was just so proud of myself.”

Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie with PT Kim MacDonald
Forfar slimmer Kylie Bowie with PT Kim MacDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kylie plans to continue her weight-loss journey this year.

“My fitness levels have massively improved.

“To start with I couldn’t even run for 20 seconds, but now I am currently running for 28 minutes.

“I am healthier and fitter now than I have ever been and I would encourage anyone who felt the way I did to just go for it.”

Kim MacDonald, Kylie’s PT instructor and owner of Club One Fitness, said: “When Kylie first started she was extremely nervous and had very low self confidence.

“She would get frustrated and upset with herself as she felt she couldn’t do it.

“But now she gets stuck in to classes and she works hard during our PT sessions.

“I’m super proud of everything she’s achieved over the past seven months and I’m excited to see how far she will go on this health and fitness journey.”

