Fife dealer’s £48k street Valium stashes found after police tip-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife dealer’s £48k street Valium stashes found after police tip-off

Jon Cassidy's £32k of drugs were found in a garage lock-up and an address in Methil High Street.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jon Cassidy.
Jon Cassidy.

A Fife man was busted dealing more than 48,000 street Valium pills after two police raids in Methil less than four months apart.

Jon Cassidy, 44, was caught supplying the drugs from a lock-up garage in Turner Crescent and an address in the High Street.

The potential combined street value of the class C tablets was more than £32,000.

Cassidy, of Croft Crescent, Markinch, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of etizolam.

Tip-off led to drugs find

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court that at 3.05am on July 8 2020 police received an anonymous call from a male stating he had left a lock-up open.

He told officers that inside was a white car containing a holdall with a large quantity of drugs in it.

He said the drugs had come from Glasgow and belonged to Cassidy.

At around 4.45am, police arrived and found a white Ford RS Escort with a holdall in the rear footwell containing three polythene sacks of white tablets.

Prescribed medication in Cassidy’s name was also found in the lock-up space.

Officers subsequently received another anonymous call from the same male stating the same thing.

The fiscal depute continued: “Police traced an individual who intimated that he had been ‘doing jobs for Jon Cassidy’ which he was uncomfortable with.”

There were found to be an estimated 27,845 etizolam tablets with a potential street value between £5,645 and £18,560.

Second police raid

On the morning of October 30 2020 another drugs search warrant was carried out at an address in the High Street, Lower Methil.

Officers recovered 20,357 etizolam tablets with a potential street value between £4,110 and £13,570.

Sets of scales were found, as well as a letter with Cassidy’s name on it and his DNA was retrieved from one of the bags of etizolam.

Ms Allan said Cassidy was unemployed at the time of the offending and has previous convictions including being concerned in the supply of drugs in 2015.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch adjourned sentencing until February 6 to obtain background reports and Cassidy’s bail was continued meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman attacked friend with knife and screwdriver after drugs binge
Scott Gall.
'Cruel, inhuman and monstrous' rapist from Carnoustie given life sentence
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Banned list' trial delay and electric knuckles
John Stevenson.
Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school - but denies taking beer into…
blogger breached Salmond rules
Dundee father jailed for sex attacks committed when he was a child
Scott Johnstone
Fife landscaper's victim was 'worried she would die' as he choked her for ten…
Sheriff Jack Brown.
New inquiry begins into sexual harassment allegations against suspended sheriff from Dundee
Kyle McIlwraith appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pervert secretly recorded boy using toilet and had 100 hours of sick footage
Christopher Sinclair.
Sleazy Tayside girls' football coach who groomed 14-year-old sentenced
Gillian Smith.
Desperate dealer pulled woman's pants down in Arbroath cash search