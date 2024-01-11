Fife dealer’s £48k street Valium stashes found after police tip-off

A Fife man was busted dealing more than 48,000 street Valium pills after two police raids in Methil less than four months apart.

Jon Cassidy, 44, was caught supplying the drugs from a lock-up garage in Turner Crescent and an address in the High Street.

The potential combined street value of the class C tablets was more than £32,000.

Cassidy, of Croft Crescent, Markinch, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to being concerned in the supply of etizolam.

Tip-off led to drugs find

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court that at 3.05am on July 8 2020 police received an anonymous call from a male stating he had left a lock-up open.

He told officers that inside was a white car containing a holdall with a large quantity of drugs in it.

He said the drugs had come from Glasgow and belonged to Cassidy.

At around 4.45am, police arrived and found a white Ford RS Escort with a holdall in the rear footwell containing three polythene sacks of white tablets.

Prescribed medication in Cassidy’s name was also found in the lock-up space.

Officers subsequently received another anonymous call from the same male stating the same thing.

The fiscal depute continued: “Police traced an individual who intimated that he had been ‘doing jobs for Jon Cassidy’ which he was uncomfortable with.”

There were found to be an estimated 27,845 etizolam tablets with a potential street value between £5,645 and £18,560.

Second police raid

On the morning of October 30 2020 another drugs search warrant was carried out at an address in the High Street, Lower Methil.

Officers recovered 20,357 etizolam tablets with a potential street value between £4,110 and £13,570.

Sets of scales were found, as well as a letter with Cassidy’s name on it and his DNA was retrieved from one of the bags of etizolam.

Ms Allan said Cassidy was unemployed at the time of the offending and has previous convictions including being concerned in the supply of drugs in 2015.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch adjourned sentencing until February 6 to obtain background reports and Cassidy’s bail was continued meantime.

