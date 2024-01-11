Dundee United fans hit out at kit manufacturer over ‘fiercely Dundee’ gaffe

Dundee United fans have called out Errea after the kit manufacturer hailed the club’s new third strip as “fiercely Dundee”.

The limited edition Tangerines top emerged on Wednesday – the same day supporters reacted to the Championship side’s accounts, which revealed a £2.8 million loss following relegation from the top flight.

Errea wrote on X: “Unveiling @dundeeunitedfc’s street black third kit!

“The majestic lion represented in a stylish fusion of black and anthracite.

“Fiercely elegant, fiercely Dundee.”

‘Fiercely nae clue’

The Tannadice faithful hailed the new kit, which season ticket holders can snap up on Thursday ahead of a general sale the following morning.

But the Italian firm’s social media sign-off annoyed several diehards and prompted a string of comments from supporters of city rivals Dundee.

United fan group ArabTRUST – the club’s second-largest shareholder – wrote: “Own goal by the kit manufacturers.”

♟ 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 Introducing our limited edition third shirt – capturing the essence of our fearless spirit with an 𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧-𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 look 🌃 All the info ⤵️ | #DUFC x @ErreaOfficial — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 10, 2024

@fifer71 said: “Fiercely Dundee? Any chance you could add United to that please?”

@scottydunk added: “Who at the club signs off on this s*** marketing?”

@craigie72 joked: “Now that #unitedinpursuit was binned last season, we have a new winner #FiercelyDundee.”

@jdudgeon997 said: “Fiercely nae clue.”

‘Fearless spirit’ of Dundee United embodied in new kit

Jim Goodwin’s men will wear the new strip for the first time when they take on Inverness Caley Thistle away from home on Friday night.

United said: “In collaboration with our technical partner Errea, the StreetBlack shirt captures the essence of our fearless spirit with a twisted modern style.

“Featuring a deep black canvas with the fierce presence of a marbled scar pattern from our club terror, the shirt gives a nod to the gritty, urban landscape that embodies our fearless spirit both on and off the park.

“The result is a striking ensemble that effortlessly stands out – regardless of background – in the terraces, on the pitch and beyond.”