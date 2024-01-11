Dundee United fans hit out at kit manufacturer over ‘fiercely Dundee’ gaffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fans hit out at kit manufacturer over ‘fiercely Dundee’ gaffe

United's second-largest shareholder described social media post as an 'own goal'.

Dundee United's new third kit.
Dundee United's new third kit. Image: Errea/Dundee United.

Dundee United fans have called out Errea after the kit manufacturer hailed the club’s new third strip as “fiercely Dundee”.

The limited edition Tangerines top emerged on Wednesday – the same day supporters reacted to the Championship side’s accounts, which revealed a £2.8 million loss following relegation from the top flight.

Errea wrote on X: “Unveiling @dundeeunitedfc’s street black third kit!

“The majestic lion represented in a stylish fusion of black and anthracite.

“Fiercely elegant, fiercely Dundee.”

‘Fiercely nae clue’

The Tannadice faithful hailed the new kit, which season ticket holders can snap up on Thursday ahead of a general sale the following morning.

But the Italian firm’s social media sign-off annoyed several diehards and prompted a string of comments from supporters of city rivals Dundee.

United fan group ArabTRUST – the club’s second-largest shareholder – wrote: “Own goal by the kit manufacturers.”

@fifer71 said: “Fiercely Dundee? Any chance you could add United to that please?”

@scottydunk added: “Who at the club signs off on this s*** marketing?”

@craigie72 joked: “Now that #unitedinpursuit was binned last season, we have a new winner #FiercelyDundee.”

@jdudgeon997 said: “Fiercely nae clue.”

‘Fearless spirit’ of Dundee United embodied in new kit

Jim Goodwin’s men will wear the new strip for the first time when they take on Inverness Caley Thistle away from home on Friday night.

United said: “In collaboration with our technical partner Errea, the StreetBlack shirt captures the essence of our fearless spirit with a twisted modern style.

“Featuring a deep black canvas with the fierce presence of a marbled scar pattern from our club terror, the shirt gives a nod to the gritty, urban landscape that embodies our fearless spirit both on and off the park.

“The result is a striking ensemble that effortlessly stands out – regardless of background – in the terraces, on the pitch and beyond.”

Conversation