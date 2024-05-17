Why is Broughty Ferry social worker Marie-Louise ‘really proud’ to have dyspraxia?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why is Broughty Ferry social worker Marie-Louise ‘really proud’ to have dyspraxia?

Marie-Louise Riley was diagnosed with the the developmental co-ordination disorder 12 years ago.

Broughty Ferry social worker Marie-Louise Riley was diagnosed with dyspraxia at the age of 50.
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Marie-Louise Riley says being diagnosed with dyspraxia at the age of 50 changed her life completely.

The social worker from Broughty Ferry was diagnosed with the condition 12 years ago.

“It is one of the best things that has ever happened to me, even though it was later in life,” the 61-year-old says.

“Getting the diagnosis helped me to understand why my brain processes information in a certain way.

“It has also allowed me to learn more about the condition and put strategies in place which make life easier.”

Dyspraxia, also known as developmental co-ordination disorder (DCD), is a common disorder that affects movement and co-ordination.

People with the condition might struggle with tasks requiring balance, playing sports or learning to drive a car.

Dyspraxia can also affect the fine motor skills, such as writing.

Being diagnosed with dyspraxia

Marie-Louise discovered she had dyspraxia in 2012 after issues with her report writing were picked up by her then employer.

Marie, who lives in <yoastmark class=
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Looking back I hadn’t known about it until then,” she says.

“I was working as a social worker and some issues came up around my writing in reports I was preparing.

“My handwriting was appalling and I was also using my own kind of shorthand.

“I think there were also errors with my grammar.

“So my boss at the time sent me for tests in Inverurie with a psychologist.”

They interviewed her about her background and examined her writing skills.

“At the end of the tests, the psychologist wrote a report and diagnosed me with mild to moderate dyspraxia.”

How does dyspraxia affect Marie-Louise?

Marie-Louise learned that her dyspraxia mainly affects the way she processes information.

“Everyone has their own a particular style of how they learn,” she says.

“For example, I like step by step instructions and I prefer people to show me.

“Or if they can share their computer screen and talk me through it (and give a step-by-step guide that I can write down), I understand it better.

“If I am overloaded with information, I just don’t take any of it in.”

Dyspraxia affects Marie-Louise’s balance

Marie-Louise’s balance is also affected by dyspraxia.

“I bump into things quite a lot and I don’t like standing still – I feel unsteady on my feet,” she explains.

Marie has problems with directions due to her dyspraxia.
Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I also have problems with directions and I get lost a lot so I have to use Sat Nav in my car.

“This is quite common with people who have dyspraxia.”

Marie-Louise also describes herself as a ‘visual spatial learner’ – this means she thinks in pictures rather than words and learns better with visuals.

Early life and school days

Marie-Louise’s family lived in Bath when she was very young so she went to primary school there.

Marie went to primary school in Bath. She is pictured with her sister and a friend.
Image: Marie-Louise Riley.

Her family moved up to Dundee in the 1970s and she attended Grove Academy for her first two years at secondary before going to the former St Saviour’s High School.

“I remember I had difficulty concentrating at primary school and it was the same at secondary school.

“I did apply myself, but I just didn’t get great results.

“Yet the thing about people with dyspraxia is that we are extremely determined so we want to make it work and we will keep doing it until we get there.”

Marie left school with a couple of Highers in French and English and 10 O’ levels.

She went on to study a degree (diploma) in community education at Moray House in Edinburgh.

She later moved to Australia and graduated with a degree in social work from Melbourne University in 1999, before returning to Scotland in 2005.

How did her family support her?

Marie-Louise says her family were surprised by her diagnosis.

But that her dad Ken, who passed away in December 2022, sister Siobhan, who died in April last year, and mum, Anna, were all supportive.

Marie graduated from Melbourne University with a social work degree. She is pictured with her then partner, Joe.
Image: Marie-Louise Riley.

“My mum came with me for the tests and is pleased for me.

“She thinks she has dyspraxia too and will often refer to it.

“I think me being diagnosed has helped her understand more of her own issues.”

How has the dyspraxia diagnosis changed Marie’s life?

After her diagnosis, Marie-Louise had support from a dyspraxia coach.

And she has learned to find the right tools which she put in place to help her with her daily life.

“One of the things I love now is my electronic calendar because it helps me to be more organised,” she explains.

“It helps me to prepare ‘to do lists’ and this has helped me feel less stressed.

“I also make sure I take the time to check everything over too.”

Marie-Louise also now works compressed hours, which includes Mondays off.

“I now work as an agency social worker which allows me to plan my diary – and set my working conditions – so I am in full control and it means I don’t get overloaded.

“I start at 7am in the morning from Tuesday to Friday,  when there is no-one around, so I have a quiet space to organise my day.

“By putting these things into practice, it has just made my life so much easier.”

Marie from Broughty Ferry was diagnosed with dyspraxia at the age of 50
Image: Marie-Louise Riley.

‘Grateful for dyspraxia diagnosis’

Marie-Louise has also found support and good friends through the Facebook group Dyspraxia Scotland Adults.

“The people in the group are really nice and we all struggle with different things. But we talk about it.

“It is good to know other people who also have dyspraxia.”

But while her diagnosis has come later in life, she doesn’t feel cheated.

“I have led a good life. Maybe if I had had the diagnosis when I was younger I might have got to certain places quicker.

“But I am a very philosophical type of person so I work with what is rather than what could have been.”

She added: “If there are people who suspect they might have dyspraxia I would encourage them to get a diagnosis. Dyspraxia UK is a good contact for this.

“I will always be grateful that I was sent for those tests.

“Being diagnosed with dyspraxia has been one of the best things that has happened to me and I am really proud to have it.”

