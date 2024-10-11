Don’t gamble on quality when you need new windows

Replacing the windows and doors in your home is not something you do every day, so when the time comes you want to make sure it’s done right. After all, it’s an investment not just in the look of your home, but in the comfort, security and energy performance too.

So how do you ensure you’re going to get the best workmanship and quality?

The solution is to turn to a local company that’s built up a well-deserved reputation for quality and professionalism.

Based in Dundee, and covering Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife, Tayview Windows is a local family business with years of experience. Specialising in windows, doors, conservatories and sunrooms, the company is a member of Dundee Trusted Traders – and the customer reviews speak for themselves.

Consistently awarded 10 out of 10 from customers for quality, service and value, 100% of customers who left a review via the Dundee Trusted Traders Scheme would recommend Tayview Windows.

No hard sale and no money up front

We spoke to Alan Hood, who established the business with his father and brother and has almost 30 years of experience in double glazing, to ask why customers rated Tayview Windows so highly. Alan said: “Our success is based on a simple formula of high quality products at affordable prices supported by insurance backed guarantees.

“Another important factor is that we do not indulge in hard sales techniques, something that the double-glazing industry has a bad reputation for.”

Whilst windows and doors may be the ‘bread and butter’ for the business Tayview has become one of the largest installers of conservatories and sunrooms in the area, having built over 200 in the last decade. “We offer a full design and build service taking care of all aspects of construction,” explained Alan.

Alan added: “Unlike many other firms our joiners all work for us full time, we don’t sub-contract our jobs. Having our own team of dedicated joiners ensures Tayview Windows can maintain high quality and a great service at every single job. And if there is a situation where another trade is required, for example, when building conservatories, we use tradespeople who we have worked with for many years.”

A local Dundee family business

Another reason Tayview Windows is so popular with customers is that you will never be asked for any money up front. Its confidence in its team and its dedication to quality means that customers only pay on completion of the work. You won’t even be asked to pay a deposit.

Alan went on to explain that having a local presence and knowledge is key to success. “We’re an established local company with premises in Dundee. Our showroom is open five days a week, so if a customer needs to get in touch with us, they know we’re always handy.”

However, it’s also the quality of the products and workmanship that has gained praise from customers. Alan explained: “We only use high quality products. For our energy-rated PVC-u windows, secure and stylish PVC-u and composite doors, and new-build and replacement conservatories and sunrooms we use quality brands like Kommerling and Ultraframe.

New windows can reduce heat loss by up to 94%

One thing is for sure however, and that’s that new windows or doors will certainly improve the energy efficiency of your home. In these days of soaring energy costs, that’s certainly no small thing.

The insulating properties of the thermally efficient Super Spacer technology and Low ‘E’ glass used by Tayview Windows can reduce heat loss by up to 94% through your windows. Keeping the heat in and the cold out reduces energy costs, and there’s also additional benefits like noise reduction and less condensation too.

So, if you’re considering replacing your windows or doors, or thinking about adding a conservatory or sunroom to your home, don’t take a chance when it comes to service and quality. Use a local family business you can trust and give Tayview Windows a call today.

To find out more about windows, doors, conservatories or sunrooms, contact the experts at Tayview Windows.