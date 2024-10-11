Don’t gamble on quality when you need new windows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Don’t gamble on quality when you need new windows

With a 100% recommendation rate on Dundee Trusted Traders, you can rely on Tayview Windows for your new windows, doors and more.

In partnership with Tayview Windows
an arm opening a double glazed window
Fitting new windows, doors or a conservatory is an investment in your property.

Replacing the windows and doors in your home is not something you do every day, so when the time comes you want to make sure it’s done right. After all, it’s an investment not just in the look of your home, but in the comfort, security and energy performance too.

So how do you ensure you’re going to get the best workmanship and quality?

The solution is to turn to a local company that’s built up a well-deserved reputation for quality and professionalism.

Based in Dundee, and covering Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife, Tayview Windows is a local family business with years of experience. Specialising in windows, doors, conservatories and sunrooms, the company is a member of Dundee Trusted Traders – and the customer reviews speak for themselves.

Consistently awarded 10 out of 10 from customers for quality, service and value, 100% of customers who left a review via the Dundee Trusted Traders Scheme would recommend Tayview Windows.

a conservatory with black framed windows
Tayview windows specialise in windows, doors, conservatories and sunrooms.

No hard sale and no money up front

We spoke to Alan Hood, who established the business with his father and brother and has almost 30 years of experience in double glazing, to ask why customers rated Tayview Windows so highly. Alan said: “Our success is based on a simple formula of high quality products at affordable prices supported by insurance backed guarantees.

“Another important factor is that we do not indulge in hard sales techniques, something that the double-glazing industry has a bad reputation for.”

Whilst windows and doors may be the ‘bread and butter’ for the business Tayview has become one of the largest installers of conservatories and sunrooms in the area, having built over 200 in the last decade. “We offer a full design and build service taking care of all aspects of construction,” explained Alan.

Alan added: “Unlike many other firms our joiners all work for us full time, we don’t sub-contract our jobs. Having our own team of dedicated joiners ensures Tayview Windows can maintain high quality and a great service at every single job. And if there is a situation where another trade is required, for example, when building conservatories, we use tradespeople who we have worked with for many years.”

a bungalow with black framed double glazed windows
New windows can help reduce your energy bills.

A local Dundee family business

Another reason Tayview Windows is so popular with customers is that you will never be asked for any money up front. Its confidence in its team and its dedication to quality means that customers only pay on completion of the work. You won’t even be asked to pay a deposit.

Alan went on to explain that having a local presence and knowledge is key to success. “We’re an established local company with premises in Dundee. Our showroom is open five days a week, so if a customer needs to get in touch with us, they know we’re always handy.”

However, it’s also the quality of the products and workmanship that has gained praise from customers. Alan explained: “We only use high quality products. For our energy-rated PVC-u windows, secure and stylish PVC-u and composite doors, and new-build and replacement conservatories and sunrooms we use quality brands like Kommerling and Ultraframe.

a sunroom on a stone built house
Create attractive usable space with a sunroom or conservatory.

New windows can reduce heat loss by up to 94%

One thing is for sure however, and that’s that new windows or doors will certainly improve the energy efficiency of your home. In these days of soaring energy costs, that’s certainly no small thing.

The insulating properties of the thermally efficient Super Spacer technology and Low ‘E’ glass used by Tayview Windows can reduce heat loss by up to 94% through your windows. Keeping the heat in and the cold out reduces energy costs, and there’s also additional benefits like noise reduction and less condensation too.

So, if you’re considering replacing your windows or doors, or thinking about adding a conservatory or sunroom to your home, don’t take a chance when it comes to service and quality. Use a local family business you can trust and give Tayview Windows a call today.

To find out more about windows, doors, conservatories or sunrooms, contact the experts at Tayview Windows.

More from Homes & Gardens

Zinc-clad home Church View was designed by Voigt Architects.
Outstanding new zinc home in Angus countryside has ground source heat pump and beautiful…
Render of St Andrews property by Charles Church Homes
Make yourself at home with a luxury property by Charles Church
Stewart Ross at home in Dundee with his wood burning stove. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee dad among wood stove fans fighting for their right to burn - despite…
42
Fitting new windows, doors or a conservatory is an investment in your property.
Spectacular £725k Perthshire home converted from 19th Century walled garden, tower and glasshouse
Fitting new windows, doors or a conservatory is an investment in your property.
Ruined smiddy turned into amazing rural Fife home with stunning roundel
an example of Nolte kitchens sold in Scotland by Classic Design Kitchen Company
Experience the best kitchen design and technology with refurbished showroom
Fitting new windows, doors or a conservatory is an investment in your property.
Huge home with annex flat in stunning Crieff setting has £50k knocked off its…
Fitting new windows, doors or a conservatory is an investment in your property.
Immaculate period home in Comrie on sale for £475k
Fitting new windows, doors or a conservatory is an investment in your property.
Handsome Broughty Ferry coach house is TSPC's most viewed property in August
An aerial shot showing the Hurly Hawkin property and grounds in Liff in Angus
Pretty £575k house near Liff has garden that is a magical five-acre dell
2

Conversation