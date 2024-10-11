EXCLUSIVE: 10-year St Johnstone dispute with council near an end as Saints set to bank big payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: 10-year St Johnstone dispute with council near an end as Saints set to bank big payment

A compulsory purchase order wrangle has dragged on for years.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's new training ground.
St Johnstone's new training ground. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s coffers could soon be boosted by a six-figure payment from Perth and Kinross Council, Courier Sport can reveal.

The Perth club and the local authority have been involved in a prolonged dispute over a compulsory purchase order at McDiarmid Park, which has now dragged on for a decade.

Saints fought against attempts by the council to take over part of their training ground to build a new relief road next to the crematorium, which now links the city to a billion-pound housing development at Bertha Park.

They insisted that the site was vital to their long-term future.

Steve Brown, club chairman at the time, highlighted the importance of the training pitch in a letter to Scottish Ministers in 2015.

Former St Johnstone chief Steve Brown.
Former St Johnstone chief Steve Brown. Image: SNS.

He said: “As with all smaller professional football clubs, it is a constant struggle to generate and maintain income levels sufficient to maintain the stadium grounds, training facilities and of course players and staff salaries.

“If it (the training pitch) were lost, it could not be replaced elsewhere without our ownership and we would be forced into finding an alternative off-site location which… would be much less satisfactory from an operational point of view.”

St Johnstone withdrew its objection to the CPO just hours before a public inquiry was held in Perth and planners subsequently granted them permission to shift their training ground.

Now, the council has confirmed that the wrangle over the payment Saints will receive has been paused by Lands Tribunal Scotland.

And a conclusion is near.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “St Johnstone Football Club have raised a claim with the Lands Tribunal to establish the value of the land which the council acquired as part of the A9/A85 junction upgrade.

“The case has been paused for the parties to reach an agreement themselves.

“Although matters are now at an advanced stage, the council cannot comment further while proceedings are ongoing.”

