Cateran Yomp: Get in training for mega-special 10th anniversary event!

It was cancelled and then postponed but at long last, the Cateran Yomp is back! Gayle gets in training for the 10th anniversary event.

Soggy socks, screaming calf and thigh muscles, shaky knees… and huge grins plastered across faces.

Yup, these are all typical physical sensations experienced by those brave enough to take on The Cateran Yomp.

It’s 10 weeks until the gruelling endurance event kicks off in the foothills of the Cairngorms, and organisers promise it’s going to be extra special.

This year will be the 10th anniversary of the epic charity hike, which raises vital funds for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

First launched in 2011, when just 243 people took part, there are currently more than 1,000 yompers gearing up for the 2021 challenge.

© PA

Starting in the berry-picking heartland of Blairgowrie, the circular route takes teams through Kirkmichael, the Spittal of Glenshee and Kirkton of Glenisla, with rugged, hilly terrain adding to the adventure.

If the 54-mile route seems too daunting, there are 22 and 36-mile options.

The Yomp team take huge care to ensure everyone is well fed and watered, with some cheekily referring to the event as an “eat-a-thon”!

Having completed the Yomp five times (I’ve yet to be brave enough to take on the full 54-mile route but I’ve done the 36-mile option twice and lived to tell the tale), I have some words of wisdom to offer. The most important thing is to be prepared.

© Gayle Ritchie

Expect Scottish weather to do its thing — it might be blazing sunshine one minute and torrential rain and hail the next — and dress accordingly.

Definitely take a few spare pairs of socks. There’s a notorious section at Loch Beanie that can become boggy and there are a few fords to cross, so your feet are pretty much guaranteed to get wet.

But imagine the joy you’ll experience when you’re able to change into a fresh, clean, fluffy, pair of socks. Bliss!

© PA

With 10 weeks to prepare, there’s no excuse not to start training for Yomp 2021, if you haven’t already.

I joined Yomp project manager Becky Harrison and Andy Hastings, director of True Grit Events, the organisation putting on the challenge, for a training walk and recce of part of the route.

Meeting up at the Spittal of Glenshee, we headed in the direction of Enochdhu, which is the Yomp route in reverse. This involved a steep climb up Coire Lairige and then An Lairig towards the summit of Elrig.

These are not places most yompers chat about. Rather, they refer to this section as “the slog”, or the “never-ending hill”.

Sweating my way up towards the grassy slopes, I understood why — and I also realised I need to do a lot more training.

But the views from the top are tremendous, of distant hills and glens, and of the so-called red-roofed “lunch hut” in the valley below.

© Supplied

We paused here a while before heading back to the Spittal, which is where yompers will reach the 22-mile point, the finish line for many.

We then checked out another section of the trail, from the Spittal, along Shee Water, past some ruined cottages and in the direction of Loch Beanie.

It boggles my mind to think a few super-fit runners conquered the 54-mile route in just over 11 hours!

I prefer to walk, and some folk like to crawl, but running the Yomp is taking things to another level.

© Supplied

The event was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic but organisers had bold plans to run it in June.

After a lot of thought, they decided to postpone until September 11 and 12, in the hope that conditions then will allow a safe, enjoyable experience.

Becky told me: “We can’t wait to finally celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Yomp and the thought of seeing you all on the start line in Blairgowrie is keeping us going.

“A September Yomp will provide new challenges, with less daylight being the main difference.

“But we also know that the Yomp family takes on challenges head on and crossing the finish line after such a long journey will be an amazing moment.

“We already have 1,000 participants signed up but there’s still time for more.”

© Supplied

Still deliberating whether to commit? Perhaps the fact there are fun activities along the route might help persuade you.

Sadly, the much-loved dancing Elvis in the woods retired after the 2018 event, but there will still be archery, a shooting station, a mocktails bar on the side of a loch and fireworks to boost spirits and reinvigorate tired yompers.

Army veteran Andy Garthwaite is the Yomp 2021 ambassador.

The 33-year-old was almost killed in a rocket attack in Afghanistan in 2010 and now has a bionic arm powered by his brain.

He sees being ambassador as his way of repaying the Soldiers’ Charity for the amazing service it gave him.