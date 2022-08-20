WATCH: Newfoundland puppy Cindy ‘saves’ writer Gayle during water rescue training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

WATCH: Newfoundland puppy Cindy ‘saves’ writer Gayle during water rescue training

By Gayle Ritchie
August 20 2022, 9.00am

Gayle is ‘saved’ from drowning by Newfoundland puppy Cindy during water rescue training.

As I flail around in the water, waving my arms and shouting to attract the attention of a huge, fluffy, Newfoundland, I feel slightly ridiculous. And yet I know what I am doing has a serious side to it.

The more experience 11-month-old Cindy gets, the better trained she’ll become, and if and when she really does need to save someone, she’ll know exactly what to do.

Her “big brother” Yogi is almost double her size and at three years old is fully trained. You can rest assured he’ll rescue you without a second’s hesitation.

Gayle with Cindy the water rescue Newfoundland puppy. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Scenic location

I’ve come along to a scenic pond near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire for a water rescue training session with Cindy and Yogi’s owner Norman McConnachie.

Army veteran Norman is a well-kent face in the north-east, running military fitness workouts in a trio of Aberdeen’s parks, as well as Sunday morning bootcamps at Balmedie beach.

Norman with his ‘little girl’ Cindy.

Alongside fitness, his major passion in life is dogs, especially Newfoundlands.

It’s easy to see why. Cindy is such a sweet dog – gentle, trustworthy, and keen to please.

She’s like a big cuddly Teddy bear and I can’t resist stroking her soft fur and giving her a huge bosie.

The breed is known for its size, intelligence, strength, calm disposition, and loyalty. The dogs excel at water rescue and life-saving because of their muscular build, thick, water-resistant coat, webbed paws and tremendous swimming skills.

Service dogs

Norman uses both Cindy and Yogi as ‘service’, or ‘assistance’ dogs, visiting hospitals, care homes, schools, and a range of other venues, helping people with behavioural issues, depression, autism, stress and anxiety. It’s a form of pet-therapy.

Today, however, we’re here to do some water rescue training, and Cindy just cannot wait.

As we get closer to the water’s edge, she tugs at the lead and barks.

“She’s desperate to get in!” says Norman. “But before we do so, let’s put on her glasses”.

Cindy looking cool in her special sunglasses.

Now if ever I’ve seen a cool-looking dog, it’s Cindy in her reflective shades. They look a bit like ski goggles, and they act in a similar way, preventing glare and debris from getting into her eyes.

“We’d normally use these down at the beach where it’s windy and sand and sea spray can blow into her face, but it’s sunny today, so she can wear them here for a bit,” says Norman.

First task

My first task is to swim out from the shore and then wave my arms around calling Cindy’s name.

She’s in training, so it’s good to repeat her name as a reinforcement technique – even though in a real rescue situation the casualty would probably just shout “Help!”

The water is surprisingly warm and I’m rather enjoying the sensation of treading water, but it’s hugely exciting to witness Cindy’s giant bulk swimming out towards me. What a reassuring sight for anyone in trouble.

Cindy to the rescue!

I grab on to her harness and allow her to tow me back to the shore, which she does, effortlessly. Just wow.

We try this a few more times, with me swimming out further, and Norman coming alongside Cindy as she nears the shore, full of praise and ready to help me, aka the “casualty”.

Cindy tows Gayle back to shore.

Unconscious

Another good training exercise involves me floating on my back as if I’m unconscious.

That’s quite tough, and I try not to wriggle my legs around too much. It’s a strange sensation, and I almost feel myself sinking… until Norman and Cindy arrive.

Norman asks me if I’m okay, deduces I’m “unconscious”, and then tows me back to shore by the chin while Cindy helps to pull both of us along.

Norman gives Gayle a chin tow while Cindy helps the pair reach the shore.

Training

The training is based on the Italian School of Water Rescue dogs, Norman, who is a qualified surf lifeguard, tells me.

The school’s dogs work as active rescue units on police, coastguard and military boats.

They’re trained to jump from helicopters hovering above the waves and to be winched down to casualties in the water.

“Luckily we haven’t had to save anyone’s life yet but the dogs are more than capable,” says Norman. “And we’ve not tried helicopter rescues just yet!”

In safe hands with Cindy and Norman.

Bloodlines

Norman, who is also a qualified dog groomer, got 78kg Yogi from Poland, and his “little girl” Cindy, who weighs 52kg, from Belarus.

“Newfoundlands tend to be overbred in the UK so the blood-lines become diluted and they tend to be smaller here compared to some of the European dogs,” he explains. “We decided to go for bigger, ‘purer’ dogs.”

Gayle, Cindy and Norman.

Norman hopes to open a school of water rescue at some stage soon.

“It’s about teaching safety in the water with your dog and also being aware that if you throw a ball into the water relentlessly, your dog is going to get tired, even though he might not show it. It’s about enjoying the water and doing so safely and responsibly.”

Yogi the giant Newfie (with Cindy behind him!)
  • Yogi, who weighs 78kg, does water rescue training along with Aberdeen Surf Life Saving Club and has won and been nominated for numerous awards for the work he’s done with alternative therapy.
  • He won Petplan UK’s Hero Dog of the Year in 2020 and is a finalist for the 2022 awards. He was a finalist in the 2021 prestigious Centre of Excellence Awards.
  • Check out Yogi & Cindy Bears on Facebook and Instagram or see military-fitness.info/pet-therapy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

Well done, Nick!
Nick Gardner: Completing the Munros at 82 saved me — so why would I…
0
Les Wheelans, president of Cupar Flower Show
Les Wheelans of Cupar Flower Show has 50 years of experience - but new…
0
Nature Watch: East coast bottlenose dolphins flying high
0
Oliver Townend in action on Cilnabradden Evo.
Blair Horse Trials: Countdown is on for world-famous international equestrian event
0
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Low-level loop around Glen Tilt
Picture: Blair Dingwall.
Off road driving: Into the Highland Perthshire wilderness with the Land Rover Experience
0
Lucy Holt, Gayle Ritchie and three Labradors at the 'hut of dreams' on Straloch Estate.
Wild picnic in remote 'hut of dreams' in the Perthshire hills
1
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Sma' Glen in Perthshire
0
Nature Watch: Paradise found in the high Alps
0
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Brown Cow Hill circuit

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0