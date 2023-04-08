WALK THIS WAY: Exploring Forfar Path Network and historic Restenneth Priory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring Forfar Path Network and historic Restenneth Priory

A meander around the impressive historic ruin to the east of the Angus town.

By Alan Rowan
Under the bridge to the marsh path.
Under the bridge to the marsh path.

Restenneth Priory, Forfar, Angus

The marsh path to Restenneth Priory is often out of bounds in winter due to flooding, so it seemed sensible to take advantage of a spell of dry and crisp weather for unfettered access.

This impressive ruin lies to the east of Forfar and the town’s excellent path network makes it simple to include a visit in a wider circuit which also takes in the heights of Balmashanner Hill.

Some of the priory stonework dates to the 1100s although it is thought to stand on the site of an much earlier Pictish church. Robert the Bruce buried his young son John here in the 1300s.

The buildings were originally erected on an island in a loch which was eventually drained in the 18th Century. The path from the north crosses the low boggy ground between a tunnel of high reeds which is regularly swamped, the water from the wetlands spilling over from either side.

Restenneth Priory.

Despite days of dry conditions, there was still a squelch as I made my way along, and some makeshift duckboards helped my passage over sections of standing water.

I started my walk from the centre of town, although I had one small matter to take care of first. No visit to Forfar would be complete without loading up with a bridie, so once I had made that detour it was all systems go.

There was a bit of pavement pounding at first, passing by Forfar Athletic’s Station Park and heading out north-east on a quiet minor road, then following signed paths as they led round to Lunanhead.

A short distance after crossing the B9134, I climbed up on to the old rail line and the path between an avenue of trees. Just before reaching a dead end at an old bridge, a path dropped left and then turned back under the bridge on to the marsh path to reach the access lane for the priory.

The next leg of the walk passed through sand and gravel pit workings, the profusion of wildfowl on the water a stark contrast to the industrial surroundings. The signs pointed the way out to the A932 and some more minor road walking, this time beside the golf course.

The rail bed path.

Further on, there was a choice of route. You can turn left along a minor branch road and then follow the path down into the village of Kingsmuir, but I decided I would rather try to make further use of the dismantled railway so turned right through a rusty metal pedestrian gate and on to a path along the walled edge of a field.

The route followed a natural curve just before an old underpass and then round to the right where I climbed up on to the open section of line. Where this ran out, a path led round field edges and into Kingsmuir.

A series of minor roads, farm lanes and paths brought me to an entrance for Balmashanner Hill where a short climb led up to the tower and viewpoint which revealed the white-capped distant hills.

Restenneth Priory.

I made my back downhill to the right through the woodland and then through the streets to the car park. Alternatively, you can return by a signed path which goes through the pristine green of Reid Park.

The marsh path.

ROUTE

1.     Head up Victoria Street and turn left along North Street. Continue past Station Park and follow road through industrial estate then left up Suttieside Road.

2.     At North Whitehills, turn right (signed for Lunanhead), then double back at next path junction to head north-east. Path turns right then swings right into Lunanhead.

3.     Walk through hamlet to B9134, cross and take next right down towards Lunan Well. After passing through old viaduct, turn sharp left and climb on to tree-lined rail line path.

4.     Just before rail bridge, leave path to left then turn right under bridge on to marsh path and follow to Priory access entrance on left.

5.     After visiting Priory, return to path and turn left heading out to B9113. Cross and go through metal gate opposite (signed) to pass sand and gravel pits before following signed route left.

6.     Go through metal gate to reach A932 and head straight across on road past golf course. When you reach turning on left for minor road, turn right instead through rusty pedestrian gate on to path alongside field.

7.     Swing left in front of old rail underpass and follow path round to next one. Go through then climb left to walk along old rail bed. When this runs out, keep right on path along field edge until emerging on B9128 in Kingsmuir.

8.     Cross road and follow access path to Kingston (signed). This goes between new-build houses then farm lane. Turn right on to path at end of lane to reach minor road.

9.     Head up to Pitreuchie then across to Hillside and entrance for Balmashanner Hill. Turn right along to viewpoint then follow path down through woods to reach Lour Road. Turn left and walk down through streets to start.

INFORMATION

Distance: 15km/9.4miles

Ascent: 198m/650ft

Time: 4-5 hours

Grading: Fine circuit around the Forfar Path Network for all ages and abilities, some sections on minor roads and pavements. Muddy in places, rough in others, and the marsh path to Priory may be impassible at times due to flooding. Dogs under strict control around farm livestock.

Start/finish: East Greens car park, Forfar (Grid ref: NO 456509).

Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Map 54 (Dundee & Montrose); Ordnance Survey 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 382.

Tourist Information: Tourist Information: VisitScotland, Dundee iCentre, 16 City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BG (Tel 01382 527527).

Public transport: Regular bus services to Forfar.

