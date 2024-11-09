Dunfermline apartment in beautiful Victorian conversion on the market

An apartment within a beautiful Victorian conversion in Dunfermline has come to the market.

The impressive second-floor duplex sits within the former St. Leonard’s Hill mansion house that dates back to 1871.

Initally a show flat after the conversion in 2000, the apartment is one of the largest in the development and boasts impressive views of the Dunfermline skyline.

The lower level also features two spacious living areas – one could be used as a dining room – and a modern kitchen.

The third bedroom and a modern family bathroom complete this level.

Moving to the second level the generous master bedroom features built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

A second double bedroom, also with built-in wardrobes, completes this floor.

Outside the property boasts a private garage and residents’ carpark.

The apartment is on the market with Saxton Residential for offers over £290,000.

