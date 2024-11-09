Dunfermline apartment in beautiful Victorian conversion on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline apartment in beautiful Victorian conversion on the market

Initally a show flat, the duplex has impressive of the Dunfermline skyline.

By Andrew Robson
St. Leonards Hill, Dunfermline.
St. Leonards Hill, Dunfermline. Image: Saxton Residential

An apartment within a beautiful Victorian conversion in Dunfermline has come to the market.

The impressive second-floor duplex sits within the former St. Leonard’s Hill mansion house that dates back to 1871.

Initally a show flat after the conversion in 2000, the apartment is one of the largest in the development and boasts impressive views of the Dunfermline skyline.

The lower level also features two spacious living areas – one could be used as a dining room – and a modern kitchen.

The third bedroom and a modern family bathroom complete this level.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Saxton Residential
The spacious living room.
The spacious living room. Image: Saxton Residential
The second living room/dining room.
The second living room/dining room. Image: Saxton Residential
The kitchen. Image: Saxton Residential
The kitchen. Image: Saxton Residential
The kitchen features modern appliances.
The kitchen features modern appliances. Image: Saxton Residential
The hallway
The hallway. Image: Saxton Residential
The third bedroom on the lower level.
The third bedroom on the lower level. Image: Saxton Residential
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Saxton Residential

Moving to the second level the generous master bedroom features built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

A second double bedroom, also with built-in wardrobes, completes this floor.

Outside the property boasts a private garage and residents’ carpark.

The master bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The master bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The en-suite shower room inside Dunfermline apartment
The en-suite shower room. Image: Saxton Residential
The St. Leonards Hill development.
The St Leonards Hill development. Image: Saxton Residential
The Dunfermline apartment is set within beautifully maintained grounds.
The home is set within beautifully maintained grounds. Image: Saxton Residential
The home boasts a garage.
The home boasts a garage. Image: Saxton Residential
The apartment on the left-wing of the complex.
The apartment is on the left wing of the complex. Image: Saxton Residential

The apartment is on the market with Saxton Residential for offers over £290,000.

