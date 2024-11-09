Dunfermline apartment in beautiful Victorian conversion on the market Initally a show flat, the duplex has impressive of the Dunfermline skyline. By Andrew Robson November 9 2024, 7:00am November 9 2024, 7:00am Share Dunfermline apartment in beautiful Victorian conversion on the market Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5121277/dunfermline-apartment-victorian-conversion-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment St. Leonards Hill, Dunfermline. Image: Saxton Residential An apartment within a beautiful Victorian conversion in Dunfermline has come to the market. The impressive second-floor duplex sits within the former St. Leonard’s Hill mansion house that dates back to 1871. Initally a show flat after the conversion in 2000, the apartment is one of the largest in the development and boasts impressive views of the Dunfermline skyline. The lower level also features two spacious living areas – one could be used as a dining room – and a modern kitchen. The third bedroom and a modern family bathroom complete this level. The living room. Image: Saxton Residential The spacious living room. Image: Saxton Residential The second living room/dining room. Image: Saxton Residential The kitchen. Image: Saxton Residential The kitchen features modern appliances. Image: Saxton Residential The hallway. Image: Saxton Residential The third bedroom on the lower level. Image: Saxton Residential The family bathroom. Image: Saxton Residential Moving to the second level the generous master bedroom features built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. A second double bedroom, also with built-in wardrobes, completes this floor. Outside the property boasts a private garage and residents’ carpark. The master bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential Another bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential The en-suite shower room. Image: Saxton Residential The St Leonards Hill development. Image: Saxton Residential The home is set within beautifully maintained grounds. Image: Saxton Residential The home boasts a garage. Image: Saxton Residential The apartment is on the left wing of the complex. Image: Saxton Residential The apartment is on the market with Saxton Residential for offers over £290,000. Elsewhere in Fife, a Kirkcaldy family home in the shadow of Stark’s Park is for sale. And a flat next to the 18th fairway on the Old Course in St Andrews has gone up for sale for £575,000.
