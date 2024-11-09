Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on ex-team-mate’s cardiac arrest as Dundee star relishes Aberdeen test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on ex-team-mate’s cardiac arrest as Dundee star relishes Aberdeen test

The on-loan Bristol City striker is embracing the big games on offer in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden hopes Dundee's victory over Kilmarnock can be a springboard for their season. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Seb Palmer-Houlden once saw a team-mate suffer a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

So the striker admits he had a flashback to that disturbing incident when Dundee team-mate Julien Vetro collapsed in the Dens Park dressing-room last week.

Palmer-Houlden was on loan at Chippenham Town in 2022 when Pablo Martinez suffered a cardiac arrest 27 minutes into a National League South game with Chelmsford City.

The defender was given CPR on the pitch before being shocked with the club’s defibrillator and ultimately went on to make a full recovery.

Vetro was rushed to hospital after his medical emergency before last Sunday’s game against Kilmarnock but was quickly checked over and released in time to return to celebrate with his team-mates following their last-gasp 3-2 win over Derek McInnes’s side.

Julien Vetro
Dundee loanee Julien Vetro was taken to hospital before the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

And Palmer-Houlden was delighted to see “Lazarus” back on his feet again.

The on-loan Bristol City striker, who netted Dundee’s first goal against Killie, said: “Julien was out for a few minutes but thankfully, he’s all right now.

“To be fair to the medical staff here, they were brilliant, they were straight on it.

“After the game, we saw him back in the changing-room – it was like Lazarus!”

Palmer-Houlden added: “When I was at Chippenham Town, one of our players had a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

“It was crazy. It was summer, it was a hot day, and he just fell down.

“Luckily, we had a guy on site who defibbed him and brought him back to life. He made a full recovery.

“That was just like my second game as well in men’s football. So what happened with Julien really took me back.

“Thankfully he is all right. The Killie win was dedicated to Julien and big Mo Sylla, who’s just had a kid.”

Palmer-Houlden’s nerves struggle

At the end of last month, Palmer-Houlden came off the bench against Celtic in front of over 58,000 spectators and he will be playing to a full house at Aberdeen today.

That is something the 20-year-old will relish – in sharp contrast to when he started his senior career and was stressed out at the very thought of big crowds.

He added: “I used to struggle massively from nerves. I think a lot of people do.

“You go from playing in front of a load of parents to playing in front of thousands. I used to be sat there worrying about it.”

Palmer-Houlden admitted it all changed for him thanks to words of wisdom from his dad Simon.

He added: “Me and my dad are quite close, especially with football.

“He just said to switch it, to see it as a positive instead of a negative – it’s excitement not nerves.

“I think that shift in mindset completely changed the way I looked at it.

Dundee’s Simon Murray (left) and Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrate at full time against Killie. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I owe my dad credit because he altered my opinion on it. And now I just walk out, feel really relaxed and enjoy the moment.

“As you get older, you get used to it and you want the big games to come now.

“You’re looking forward to the end of the week, playing that game and you embrace everything.

“It’s what every kid dreams of, isn’t it? To be playing at the likes of Celtic Park, in front of 58,000 people. So it’s just embracing every single moment.”

Palmer-Houlden is hoping the Kilmarnock victory will prove to be a turning point in Dundee’s season.

He said: “Yes, definitely. Obviously, going up to Aberdeen, we think we’re going to win.

“That’s what the gaffer really instils into us, don’t fear anyone.”

Dundee will be without the injured Trevor Carson, Scott Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy and Charlie Reilly.

More from Dundee FC

Referee Ross Hardie awarded Celtic a penalty for an Antonio Portales (left) tug on Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: SNS
VAR panel rejects Dundee complaints over Celtic Park decisions
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Tony Docherty aims to pile more misery on Aberdeen, as Dundee boss issues 'back-to-back…
Niall McGinn at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Niall McGinn slams ex-Dundee boss Gary Bowyer over treatment at Dens
4
Tony Docherty salutes the Dundee fans at Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
New Dundee FC training ground will take club to next level, says Tony Docherty
Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee boss hails Burnley loanee and reveals treatment room trio's chances of facing Aberdeen
Lyall Cameron, Mo Sylla and Jordan McGhee are among the 13 Dundee players out of contract next summer. Images: SNS
Who are the 13 Dundee players out of contract at the end of this…
3
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have uncovered another left back loan star in Ziyad Larkeche
Ziyad Larkeche enjoys his winner for Dundee against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee star Ziyad Larkeche on dramatic Kilmarnock strike as he reveals what felt like…
To go with story by Sean Hamilton. Images released of Dundee FC Community Trust's proposed new Riverside training centre Picture shows; Dundee FC Community Trust new proposed Riverside training centre. N/A. Supplied by DFCCT Date; 24/07/2024
Dundee FC's Riverside training centre approved by councillors
10
Ziyad Lerkeche is Dundee's latest recruit. Image: David Young
Dundee fans slam French sport title L'equipe over Ziyad Larkeche United badge gaffe

Conversation