Stress-free travelling is the goal with direct Dundee to Edinburgh Airport coach service

July 29 2022, 9.00am
Need to catch a flight for your holiday or work trip? This luxury Dundee to Edinburgh Airport coach service was designed to take all the stress out of traveling.

Soaking up the sun on your hotel room balcony, taking a dip in the pool with your family, enjoying your favourite tipple as you watch the sunset – there’s so much to look forward to now that we can once again travel abroad for holidays.

As many of us enjoy our first holiday abroad since the pandemic, every part of the experience should be fun, relaxing and special – including the first leg of your journey!

That’s the thinking behind Xplore Dundee’s luxury Dundee to Edinburgh Airport coach service, which first launched just over three years ago. Here’s what you need to know.

1. You can travel directly to Departures at Edinburgh Airport

Xplore Dundee bus outside Edinburgh Airport Departures
The Xplore Dundee FLY route drops passengers directly outside Departures at Edinburgh Airport.

You won’t need to worry about transfers or a long trek with your suitcase when you arrive. The FLY coach service drops passengers off directly outside Edinburgh Airport at the Departures entrance.

2. There’s now a Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus every 90 minutes

Xplore recently doubled its Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus journeys. There’s now one available every 90 minutes throughout the day, from the pick-up point outside Malmaison (in the city centre).

3. Book Xplore Dundee tickets online in advance for a discount

Although you can turn up on the day, for the best value, book your tickets online in advance. Do it up to two weeks before your departure day and you’ll be able to take advantage of various discounts!

There’s a £1 booking fee, but the good news is that booking online will secure your seat.

4. The luxury Dundee to Edinburgh Airport coach only takes 80 minutes!

The Xplore Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus underway.
Xplore Dundee recently doubled coach journeys to the airport.

The non-stop coach journey from Dundee city centre to Edinburgh Airport takes around 80 minutes. You’ll be able to relax in the luxury coach before arriving right at the airport door!

5. Concessions can travel to Edinburgh Airport for free

Over 60? Under 22? Anyone with a concession card gets free travel on the FLY luxury coach service. All you’ll have to pay is the £1 booking fee, to book your seat in advance.

Find out more about fares and check out the Dundee to Edinburgh Airport coach timetable. You can also visit the Xplore Dundee Travel Centre on Commercial Street.

