EXCLUSIVE Ian Murray set to add Kilmarnock striker to Raith Rovers squad By Craig Cairns July 29 2022, 9.03am Updated: July 29 2022, 10.21am 0 Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Why Ian Murray expects a ‘frantic’ start to Raith Rovers’ Scottish Championship season opener Raith Rovers add former Inter Milan academy and Getafe defender Arbroath close season report card: Signings rated, Premier Sports Cup games verdict and Championship prediction Derek McInnes excited for the start of the Premiership season with Kilmarnock