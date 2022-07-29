Sextortion warning as 13-year-old targeted in spate of Tayside incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sextortion warning as 13-year-old targeted in spate of Tayside incidents

By James Simpson
July 29 2022, 9.53am
Five victims have been targeted in the last 10 days.

Five people including a 13-year-old have been targeted in a spate of attempted sextortion scams across Tayside.

Police Scotland is investigating five incidents in the last 10 days in which people aged 13 to 34 were targeted.

The scams usually involve the victim being enticed to send nude or explicit photos to someone who has befriended them online.

Police Scotland has issued a warning over the recent sextortion scams.

Police say a majority of scammers are taking on the persona of “young, attractive women”.

They use platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Skype, Google Hangouts, Snapchat and Tiktok to dupe their victims.

Victims are then blackmailed into sending money, or in some recent incidents, gift cards, in order to prevent the images being distributed to people they know.

What should I do to avoid becoming a sextortion victim?

Advice from police includes:

  • Do not accept friend requests if you do not know the person.
  • Never send personal photos or money to someone you do not know or have never met.
  • Be aware of unusual requests.
  • Be sensible when using the internet.

What can sextortion victims do?

  • Contact the police immediately.
  • Take screenshots of your conversations.
  • Deactivate your social media channels.

It was revealed in May that cases of sextortion being taken to the Revenge Porn Helpline have almost doubled within a year.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Five people have been victims of attempted sextortion in Tayside in the last 10 days.

“They ranged in age from 13 to 34 but anyone could fall for the charm of scammers.

“The majority of scammers online take on the persona of young attractive women.

“Don’t be fooled by what they are offering.”

