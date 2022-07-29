Glenn Middleton to Dundee United deal ‘agreed’ as Rangers winger nears Tannadice switch By Alan Temple July 29 2022, 9.53am 0 St Johnstone star Glenn Middleton celebrates scoring for Scotland Under-21s against Kazakhstan [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Glenn Middleton is set to become Dundee United’s sixth summer signing. The Daily Record reports that the Tangerines have agreed a fee for the Rangers winger, who spent last season on loan with St Johnstone. The Scotland under-21 international is set to undergo a medical with United on Friday and, barring any unforeseen glitches, will pen a three-year deal. Middleton could be in the squad to face Kilmarnock on Saturday. 🎯 What a free-kick from Glenn Middleton to double @StJohnstone's lead 👏#ScottishCuppic.twitter.com/XSRBvW7OuK — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 9, 2021 United head coach Jack Ross, although coy on a swoop for the ex-Norwich youngster earlier this week, has made no secret of his desire to secure attacking reinforcements. Middleton will take the Terrors’ tally of new faces to six following the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti and Aziz Behich. Jack Ross outlines where Dundee United must strengthen and discusses Aziz Behich debut timeline Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee United sign Rangers winger Glenn Middleton as Jack Ross lays down Scotland challenge Kilmarnock injury problems ease in time for Premiership opener Jack Ross outlines where Dundee United must strengthen and discusses Aziz Behich debut timeline Jack Ross brings in Aziz Behich at Dundee United