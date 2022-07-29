Glenn Middleton to Dundee United deal ‘agreed’ as Rangers winger nears Tannadice switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenn Middleton is set to become Dundee United’s sixth summer signing.

The Daily Record reports that the Tangerines have agreed a fee for the Rangers winger, who spent last season on loan with St Johnstone.

The Scotland under-21 international is set to undergo a medical with United on Friday and, barring any unforeseen glitches, will pen a three-year deal.

Middleton could be in the squad to face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

United head coach Jack Ross, although coy on a swoop for the ex-Norwich youngster earlier this week, has made no secret of his desire to secure attacking reinforcements.

Middleton will take the Terrors’ tally of new faces to six following the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti and Aziz Behich.